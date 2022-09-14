IND-L vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Road Safety World Series 2022, Match 6

India Legends (IND-L) will take on West Indies Legends (WI-L) in the sixth match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 at Green Park in Kanpur on Wednesday, September 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IND-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 6.

India Legends couldn’t have asked for a better start to their Road Safety World Series 2022 campaign. Riding on fabulous knocks of 82* and 35* from Stuart Binny and Yusuf Pathan respectively, India posted a mammoth total of 217/4 in 20 overs.

Rahul Sharma then picked up three wickets to restrict South Africa to 156/9, thus winning the match by 61 runs. India are currently on top of the standings with the highest NRR.

West Indies Legends also began their campaign with a win over Bangladesh Legends. Krishmar Santokie picked up three wickets to bowl out the opposition for just 98 runs. Dwayne Smith then led the run-chase with a solid half-century as West Indies Legends won by six wickets with 28 balls to spare. They are third in the table behind India and Sri Lanka.

IND-L vs WI-L Match Details, Match 6

The sixth match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 will be played on September 14 at Green Park in Kanpur. The match is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND-L vs WI-L, Road Safety World Series 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: September 14, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

IND-L vs WI-L Pitch Report

The track at Green Park is said to be a belter of a batting surface where high scores could prove to be common. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs.

The boundaries are short here and batters will back themselves to hit the big shots. The 200-run mark has been breached twice in the four matches played so far.

Last 4 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 158

Average second innings score: 112

IND-L vs WI-L Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

India Legends: W

West Indies Legends: W

IND-L vs WI-L probable playing 11s for today’s match

India Legends Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

India Legends Probable Playing 11

Naman Ojha, Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, and Pragyan Ojha.

West Indies Legends Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

West Indies Legends Probable Playing 11

William Perkins, Brian Lara, Kirk Edwards, Narsingh Deonarine, Danza Hyatt, Dwayne Smith, Dario Barthley, Dave Mohammed, Suleiman Benn, Jerome Taylor, and Devendra Bishoo.

IND-L vs WI-L Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Naman Ojha (1 match, 21 runs, Strike Rate: 116.66)

Naman Ojha is a good wicketkeeper choice for your IND-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy Side. He scored 21 runs in the first game.

Top Batter pick

Suresh Raina (1 match, 33 runs, Strike Rate: 150)

Suresh Raina slammed 33 runs in the opening match at a strike rate of 150. The left-hander looked in great touch in the middle.

Top All-rounder pick

Stuart Binny (1 match, 82 runs, Strike Rate: 195.23)

Stuart Binny was the star of the show for India Legends in the first game. He scored 82 runs at a strike rate of 195.23.

Top Bowler pick

Rahul Sharma (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.25)

Rahul Sharma led proceedings with the ball for India Legends in the last game. He picked up three wickets at a wonderful economy rate of 4.25.

IND-L vs WI-L match captain and vice-captain choices

Sachin Tendulkar

Arguably the finest player to ever hold a cricket bat, a big knock is almost always around the corner for Sachin Tendulkar. He scored 16 runs in the first match but will be looking to go big this time around. He could prove to be a fine multiplier pick for your IND-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh was a world-class all-rounder during his heyday. It’s difficult to stop him once he gets going with the bat and he can also pick up wickets quite often. Yuvraj scored six runs and also took one wicket in the first game.

5 Must-picks with players stats for IND-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Stuart Binny 82 runs 117 points Rahul Sharma 3 wickets 113 points Dwayne Smith 51 runs 74 points Yuvraj Singh 6 runs and 1 wicket 189 points Sachin Tendulkar 16 runs 177 points

IND-L vs WI-L match expert tips

Dwayne Smith has also been in majestic form with the bat and he’s expected to be a crucial asset for West Indies Legends.

IND-L vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

IND-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Batters: Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Kirk Edwards, Sachin Tendulkar

All-rounders: Stuart Binny, Dwayne Smith, Yusuf Pathan

Bowlers: Rahul Sharma, Suleiman Benn, Dev Bishoo

IND-L vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

IND-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Batters: Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Kirk Edwards, Sachin Tendulkar

All-rounders: Stuart Binny, Krishmar Santokie, Dwayne Smith

Bowlers: Rahul Sharma, Suleiman Benn, Pragyan Ojha

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das