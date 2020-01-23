IND-U19 vs NZ-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 24th, 2020

Prashanth Satish FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview

23 Jan 2020, 22:49 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The India U19 will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the competition despite qualifying for the Super League Quarter Finals stage in the Under 19 Cricket World Cup. In their next game, they will be up against a New Zealand U19 side that are high on confidence after their last over finish against the Sri Lanka U19.

New Zealand U19 was a bit unlucky in their first game of the competition as they looked highly likely to secure 2 points. They were 195-2 in just 28.5 overs against minnows Japan U19 before rain intervened and the match was called off.

India have been brilliant in this competition so far and have won both their encounters convincingly to qualify for the quarter-finals. They look favourites to continue their momentum and gain two points against this New Zealand U19 side.

IND-U19 vs NZ-U19 teams

India U-19s

Priyam Garg (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel, Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil

New Zealand U-19s

Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Jesse Tashkoff (C), Simon Keene, Ben Pomare, Adithya Ashok, Joey Field, Kristian Clarke, David Hancock, Hayden Dickson, Quinn Sunde, Nicholas Lidstone, William O’Rourke

Playing 11 Updates

India U-19s

India made three changes to their line up against Japan but are expected to put their best team forward against New Zealand. Divyansh Saxena might come back to the opening spot and Sushant Mishra might also be brought back into the playing 11.

Possible XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(wk), Siddhesh Veer, Vidyadhar Patil, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi.

New Zealand U-19s

After that victory against Sri Lanka U19, The New Zealand U19 side will be looking to carry on from their winning momentum. William O'Rourke was brought in last game where he looked good in the 6 overs he bowled and is expected to keep his place.

Ben Pomare might be considered to be brought back as the wicket-keeper into the playing 11.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Jesse Tashkoff (c), Ben Pomare(wk)/Quinn Sunde(wk), Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, William O'Rourke.

Match details

India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19, Match 20

24th January 2020, 1;30 PM IST

Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Pitch report

The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one with very dry grass on the wicket. Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers in the last game for India so we can expect some good purchase for the spinners in the middle overs with a dry, hard wicket on offer.

IND-U19 vs NZ-U19 Dream11 tips

Wicket-keeper: India's Dhruv Jurel looked in terrific touch in the first encounter against Sri Lanka U19 and is expected to carry out the good form into this game. With New Zealand U19 having changed their keeper in both the games, Dhruv Jurel looks the much more safer option.

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal has been India's top scorer in this tournament and looks in fabulous form. Skipper Priyam Gard scored a fifty in the first game and can be in amongst the runs again.

In the New Zealand side, Rhys Mariu is the third leading run-scorer in the tournament with consecutive fifties in both games. He has scored 137 runs at an average of 68.5 and looks a straight forward selection in all sides. B Wheeler-Grenall scored 80 in his last game and could prove to be a good selection.

All-rounders: From the all-rounders' section, Tilak Varma can be a good option. Despite him not bowling frequently, he can be a good bet because he bats at the top of the order. Siddhesh Veer, who is in fine form with both bat and ball, is a great option to have as he is riding on the back of quickfire 44 in the first game vs Sri Lanka U19.

From the New Zealand U19 side, Jesse Takshoff and Ollie White are players who could make an impact in the game. Jesse Takshoff bats at No 5 and is almost certain to bowl 10 overs whereas Ollie White who is an opening batsman scored an 80 in the first game. Adithya Ashok, the New Zealand U19 leg spinner, was amongst the wickets in the last game and with the assistance of the Bloemfontein pitch, he could be a good option.

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi of India U19 took a four-wicket haul in the last game and is third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 9 wickets in two games and with the Bloemfontein wicket set to assist spinners, he is a must-have in your side. The Indian pace duo Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh can be good picks with both of them having four wickets to their name so far in the tournament.

Pacer Kristian Clarke clocked good speeds and might prove to be a good pick in your Dream11 team.

Captain: Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been on fire in this tournament and can once again be in line for a big score. He can be a good choice for the captain role. Captain Priyam Garg can also be a good choice for captain as he looks due for a big knock. Kiwi's Rhys Mariu could be used as a captain if you are looking for a differential option.

IND-U19 vs NZ-U19 Dream11 Team prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Yashaswi Jaiswal, Priyam Garg, Rhys Mariu, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Tilak Varma, Jesse Tashkoff, Dhruv Jurel, Kristian Clarke, Kartik Tyagi, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh

Captain: Yashaswi Jaiswal Vice-Captain: Priyam Garg

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Yashaswi Jaiswal, Priyam Garg, Rhys Mariu, Siddhesh Veer, Tilak Varma, Jesse Tashkoff, Dhruv Jurel, Kristian Clarke, Kartik Tyagi, Ravi Bishnoi, Adithya Ashok

Captain: Priyam Garg Vice-Captain: Rhys Mariu