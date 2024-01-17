IND vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd T20I match – January 17, 2023

India clinched the three-match T20I series after a six-wicket win over the visitors on Sunday (Jan 14). They will now square off in the third T20I at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17.

Afghanistan set a formidable target of 173 runs, with notable contributions from Gulbadin, who scored 57 off 35 balls, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, adding 21 runs off 9 balls in the lower order.

However, Yashasvi Jaiswal's 68, Virat Kohli's 29, and Shivam Dube's unbeaten 63 made the chase appear effortless for the Indian team, as they successfully reached the target in just 15.4 overs.

The upcoming game marks India's final T20I before the 2024 T20 World Cup.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the IND vs AFG Dream11 match.

#3 Axar Patel (IND) - 8.0 credits

Axar Patel celebrates his second wicket during 2nd T20I (Credits: BCCI)

Axar Patel has been in fine form in the T20Is lately. He has bagged 10 wickets in the last seven T20Is and also scored 31 runs with the bat in two innings. Axar has been the leading wicket-taker for India in the ongoing series so far with four wickets taken at an impressive average of 10. He will be eager to grab a couple of more wickets in the upcoming IND vs AFG Dream11 match.

#2 Virat Kohli (IND) - 9.0 credits

Virat Kohli during net session before 3rd T20I (Credits: X/BCCI)

After a hiatus of 15 months from T20Is, Virat Kohli delivered an impressive cameo in Indore, scoring 29 runs off 16 balls.

Kohli’s affinity for batting at Chinnaswamy Stadium is evident, boasting a solid average of 29.00 in five T20Is, featuring an unbeaten half-century. In the IPL 2023, his performance at the same venue was stellar, as he showcased his brilliance with four half-centuries and a century.

Considering his recent form and notable records at this venue, he will be a top-notch choice for the captain/vice-captain of your IND vs AFG Dream11 team.

#1 Shivam Dube (IND) - 6.0 credits

Shivam Dube scores 22-ball fifty in second T20I (Credtis: X/BCCI)

Shivam Dube is a must-have for the captain or vice-captain of your IND vs AFG Dream11 team.

With two back-to-back unbeaten half-centuries, he has established himself as the top scorer (123) for India in this T20I series. He has also bowled well chipping in a couple of wickets, making him a versatile all-rounder option.

Dube’s ability to contribute significantly with both bat and ball makes him a valuable asset for the Indian team.

