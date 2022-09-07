IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Match 5

India (IND) and Afghanistan (AFG) will lock horns in the fifth Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Ground in Dubai on Thursday, September 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs AFG 2022 Dream11 prediction.

India, after a bright start to their Asia Cup 2022 campaign, have succumbed to two disappointing losses in the Super 4 stage. Despite the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma finding some form in recent matches, their bowling unit has blown hot and cold. However, they will be keen to close out the tournament with a win over Afghanistan, who are also in the same boat as the Indians. Although they will start as underdogs, Afghan's bowling attack, led by Rashid Khan, should make for a riveting contest in Dubai.

IND vs AFG Match Details, Asia Cup 2022

The third match of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 featuring India and Afghanistan will be played on September 8 at the Dubai International Cricket Ground. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four, Match 5

Date and Time: 8th September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Ground, Dubai

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Exclusive Broadcaster: Hotstar

IND vs AFG pitch report for Asia Cup 2022

The pitch in Dubai is a good one to bat on, with the last three matches here seeing first-innings scores of 175, 181, and 173, all of which were chased down as well. Spin will have a say in the outcome of the match, with the previous game seeing 41 percent of the wickets being taken by the spinners. Chasing has been the norm at the venue and will be the preferred choice yet again.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 5

Average 1st-innings score: 166

Average 2nd-innings score: 158

IND vs AFG Form Guide

India: WWLL

Afghanistan: WWL

IND vs AFG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Afghanistan injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Afghanistan probable playing 11

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Karim Janat, Samiullah Shenwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

India injury/team news

Deepak Chahar has replaced Avesh Khan in the squad.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda/Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

IND vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (3 matches, 135 runs, Average: 45.00)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been the go-to player for Afghanistan, scoring 135 runs in three matches at the time of writing. He has a T20I strike rate of 138.4, holding him in good stead. Given his recent form, Gurbaz should be one to watch out for in the powerplay overs.

Top Batter Pick

Suryakumar Yadav (4 matches, 133 runs, Strike Rate: 160.24)

Suryakumar Yadav has scores of 18, 68, 13, and 34 to his name in the Asia Cup. He has looked in good touch, striking at 160.24. With Suryakumar being a good player of spin, he should be a top pick against Afghanistan's spin-heavy bowling attack.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hardik Pandya (3 matches, 50 runs, 4 wickets)

Hardik Pandya is India's most impactful player in the format, given his all-round skills. He has struggled a bit since his exceptional performance against Pakistan in India's tournament opener. However, he still has 50 runs and four wickets to his name in three matches. With the conditions likely to suit him, Hardik is a must-have in your IND vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (3 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 18.25)

Rashid Khan has been in decent form of late, picking up four wickets in three Asia Cup matches at the time of writing. Rashid also has a heap of experience of playing in the UAE, holding him in high regard. With Rashid also being used as a pinch-hitter, he can add value with the bat as well.

IND vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is one of the best bowlers in the world with his record speaking for itself. He picks up a wicket in nearly every 14 balls in T20Is. Given India's struggles against spin, Rashid could be a brilliant captaincy option for your IND vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma struck some form in the previous Asia Cup 2022 match against Sri Lanka, coming up with a 41-ball 72. He is one of the most decorated batters in the format with over 3500 runs to his name. Given his record against Afghanistan (two innings, 75 runs, strike rate of 156.25), Rohit should be a good pick as captain or vice-captain.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 154 runs in 4 matches Rahmanullah Gurbaz 135 runs in 3 matches Rohit Sharma 133 runs in 4 matches Rashid Khan 4 wickets in 3 matches Fazalhaq Farooqi 3 wickets in 3 matches

IND vs AFG match expert tips (Asia Cup 2022)

Left-arm pace has been India's kryptonite in recent matches. The previous game saw India lose three wickets to left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka. Afghanistan also have a reliable left-arm pacer in Fazalhaq Farooqi, who could prove to be a handful for the Indian top order in the IND vs AFG game.

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Najibullah Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan (vc), Arshdeep Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan (vc), Arshdeep Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi

