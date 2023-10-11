IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For ICC World Cup 2023, Match 9

India (IND) will take on Afghanistan (AFG) in the ninth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India, on Wednesday, October 11. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IND vs AFG Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

India have started off the tournament with a strong show against the five-time champions, Australia. The team looked good all over with their bowling and middle-order batting firing. However, the top-order not being able to set up a platform will be a concern for the 'Men in Blue'. The illness of Shubman Gill is adding to the concerns of the team management.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, let slip their stronghold in the match against Bangladesh. Despite getting a good start, the Afghan middle order failed to capitalise and put up a formidable total on the board. Hasmatullah Shahidi and his men will look to mend the holes and put on a better show against India in this match.

IND vs AFG Match Details

The ninth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 will be played on October 11 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The match will commence at 2:00 p.m. IST. Live scores and commentary on the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IND vs AFG, 9th Match, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Date and Time: October 11, 2023, Wednesday; 2.00 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

IND vs AFG, Pitch Report

The previous game played on this track presented with a belter. It is expected that the batters will enjoy the pace and bounce on the wicket. A lot of boundaries, a truckload of runs and a day full of misery for the batters is what is expected from the ninth match of World Cup 2023.

IND vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

IND Team/Injury News

Shubman Gill will not be available for selection in this match.,

India Probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammad Siraj.

AFG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeen ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

IND vs AFG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Average Points - 57)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz looked in good touch in the last match. But he failed to convert it and will be looking to work on the mistake and bounce back in this match. Although there is KL Rahul in this category, who scored an unbeaten 97 in the previous match, there might be little chance he actually gets to bat. So Rahul could be left out of this game.

Batter - Virat Kohli (Average Points - 115)

Kohli looked in good touch in the first match against Australia. He will look to ride the momentum and score another big one at his home ground.

All-rounder - Hardik Pandya (Average Points - 50)

Hardik Pandya might be sent in early to accelerate if India gets a good start. He might also prove to be handy with the ball and hence will be a good selection from this category of players.

Bowler - Rashid Khan (Average Points - 14)

Rashid Khan failed to pick up wickets in the last match and will be eager to bounce back. He will be the most important pick from the Afghanistan team, as he can change the momentum of a game with both the bat and the ball.

IND vs AFG match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Virat Kohli

Kohli looked in fine touch in the last match against Australia. He will be looking to continue his form in this game and score something bigger. Kohli will be a safe option as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Shreyas Iyer

The Indian middle-order batter failed to open his mark in the first game. But he will enjoy the conditions here and hence Iyer could be a differential captain or vice-captain pick for this game.

Five Must-Picks for IND vs AFG, Match 9

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

Ibrahim Zadran

Rashid Khan

IND vs AFG Match Expert Tips

The wicket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium will be a belter and it will be a heaven for the batters. Picking top-order batters and only a couple of death-over bowlers will be the best way to go for this match. A 1-5-3-2 or a 2-4-3-2 combination is ideal for the match.

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Match 9, Head-to-Head Team

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rahmat Shah, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Nabi, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Match 9, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Rahmat Shah, Shreyas Iyer, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin (vc), Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan