IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Match 17

The 17th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will see another Asian cricketing rivalry as India will square off against Bangladesh (IND vs BAN) on Thursday, October 19. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

India is currently on a winning streak and have won all of their three matches in this World Cup. They beat Pakistan with ease by seven wickets in their last match and will want to make it four out of four on Thursday.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have won only one of their first three matches in the tournament. They lost by eight wickets to New Zealand in their last fixture.

The Tigers will try their best to win this match, but the Men in Blue are expected to pick up another victory.

IND vs BAN Match Details

The 17th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will be played on October 19 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The game is set to take place from 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: India vs Bangladesh, Match 17, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Date and Time: October 19, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

This will be a fresh pitch as the last ODI was played back in 2021 between England and India. The surface is expected to be balanced with opportunities for pacers and batters to make a difference to their respective sides.

In the last match played here, a total of 651 runs were scored for the loss of 19 combined wickets.

IND vs BAN Form Guide

IND - Won three of their last three matches

BAN - Won one of their last three matches

IND vs BAN Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates for India heading into this game.

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

BAN Playing XI

No injury updates for Bangladesh ahead of this must-win contest.

Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper picks for this match. He played an exceptional innings of 97 runs in India's opener against Australia and will want to cash in if he gets a chance on Thursday. Rahul has also been excellent behind the stumps.

Mushfiqur Rahim is another good option for you to consider adding to your team for this game.

Batters

V Kohli

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the best batter options for your IND vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy team as they are both expected to score well. Shubman Gill is another good choice for you to consider as the pitch is expected to suit his batting style and he might score plenty of runs in the first powerplay.

All-rounders

S Al Hasan

Hardik Pandya and Shakib Al Hasan are the best all-rounder picks for this match as they can contribute heavily in all three departments. Ravindra Jadeja has been in good form and is another decent option to consider for your fantasy team.

Both Shakib and Jadeja will bat in the middle order and be expected to complete their quota of 10 overs.

Bowlers

J Bumrah

The top bowler picks for your IND vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team are Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, as they have both been in superb form. Mohammed Siraj and Taskin Ahmed are other good picks you could consider adding to your team.

IND vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

R Sharma

Rohit Sharma has played exceptionally well in the last two matches of the tournament, scoring 217 runs. He is expected to continue the same form in this match against Bangladesh and is thus an excellent option for your IND vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team's captaincy.

S Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan will bat in the middle order and is likely to complete his quota of overs, making him a good captaincy pick for this match. He has earned 227 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs BAN, Match 17

V Kohli

H Pandya

S Al Hasan

R Sharma

J Bumrah

India vs Bangladesh Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be balanced, picking multiple all-rounders in your IND vs BAN Dream11 team might be the best way to gain plenty of points. Spinners may not have enough of a role in this match, but you could take a risk by picking them in your grand league teams.

India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #1 - Head-to-head League

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul, M Rahim

Batters: V Kohli, R Sharma, S Gill

All-rounders: R Jadeja, H Pandya, S Al Hasan, M Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: J Bumrah, K Yadav

India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 - Grand League

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: V Kohli, R Sharma, S Iyer

All-rounders: R Jadeja, H Pandya, S Al Hasan, M Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: J Bumrah, M Siraj, T Ahmed