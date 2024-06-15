IND vs CAN Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 15, 2024

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jun 15, 2024 09:58 IST
India v Australia - T20I Series: Game 5
India v Australia - T20I Series: Game 5

India (IND) will go up against Canada (CAN) in the 33rd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, June 15. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground will be the host venue for this game.

India are unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2024, having won all three of their games. They defeated the United States of America (USA) in the last game by seven wickets and qualified for the Super 8 stage.

On the other hand, Canada have lost two out of three games, including the most recent one against Pakistan by seven wickets. Both Canada and Pakistan have been eliminated from the tournament and the former team will look to end their World Cup campaign on high against India on Saturday.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for your IND vs CAN Dream11 teams.

#3 Dillon Heyliger (CAN) - 7.0 credits

USA & Canada Net Sessions - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024
USA & Canada Net Sessions - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Dillon Heyliger has been the most consistent all-rounder for Canada. He has not performed much with the bat but has regularly delivered with the ball.

Heyliger has taken five wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Hence, he will be a good differential pick for your IND vs CAN Dream11 fantasy teams.

#2 Aaron Johnson (CAN) - 7.0 credits

Pakistan v Canada - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024
Pakistan v Canada - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Aaron Johnson is a Canadian opener who has been in good form in the T20 World Cup 2024. He has scored 89 runs in the last three games, including a half-century in the previous match against Pakistan.

Johnson has smashed 352 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 39.11. Thus, he will be a fine differential pick in your IND vs CAN Dream11 teams.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (IND) - 9.0 credits

India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 3
India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 3

After two back-to-back poor innings, No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav returned to form in the previous game against the USA. He scored a match-winning 50-run unbeaten knock off 49 balls, featuring two fours and two sixes.

With an impressive average of 36.83 in the last seven T20Is, SKY will be looking forward to replicating a similar knock in the upcoming IND vs CAN Dream11 match.

