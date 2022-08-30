IND vs HK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Asia Cup 2022, Match 4

India (IND) and Hong Kong (HK) will lock horns in the fourth match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Ground in Dubai on Wednesday, August 31. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs HK 2022 Dream11 prediction for today's match, including fantasy cricket tips.

India started their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a thrilling win over Pakistan. They are almost through to the Super 4, with a win in this fixture sealing their progress. Hong Kong, on the other hand, come into the game on the back of a fine Qualifier campaign, winning all of their matches. With the likes of Aizaz Khan and Yasim Murtaza in decent form, Hong Kong will look to take the attack to the mighty Indians. All in all, an entertaining game beckons at the Dubai International Stadium.

IND vs HK Match Details, Asia Cup 2022

The fourth match of Asia Cup 2022 featuring India and Hong Kong will be played on August 31 at the Dubai International Cricket Ground. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs HK, Asia Cup 2022, Group A, Match 4

Date and Time: 31st August 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Ground, Dubai

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Exclusive Broadcaster: Hotstar

IND vs HK pitch report for Asia Cup 2022

New-ball bowlers have dominated the first two Asia Cup 2022 matches. The powerplay saw six wickets fall across four innings. The average first-innings score at the venue in this tournament is 126, but it is a better batting track than what the numbers suggest. The chasing teams have won the last five matches, with dew playing into their hands.

Last 5 Matches at the venue

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 5

Average 1st-innings score: 147

Average 2nd-innings score: 148

IND vs HK Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

India: WWW

Hong Kong: WWW

IND vs HK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Hong Kong Injury/Team News

No changes are expected for Hong Kong from the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Hong Kong probable playing 11

Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar and Ayush Shukla.

India Injury/Team News

No changes are expected from India.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

IND vs HK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

KL Rahul (57 matches, 1831 runs, strike rate: 142.38)

KL Rahul had a woeful outing against Pakistan, getting out for a golden duck. Although his recent form has not been great, Rahul is an elite T20I opener with an average of 39.80. Given Hong Kong's relatively weak bowling attack, Rahul could be backed to return to runscoring form.

Top Batter Pick

Rohit Sharma (133 matches, 3499 runs, Average: 31.52)

Rohit Sharma has a decent record in Dubai with a T20I strike rate of 147.1. His hunger for runs is well-known with 31 50-plus scores to his name. With the Indian captain due a for big knock, he is a must-have in your IND vs HK Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hardik Pandya (33(17) and 3/25 vs Pakistan in the previous match)

Hardik Pandya was the talk of the town with a match-winning performance against Pakistan. He has been in brilliant form of late, scoring 281 runs at a strike rate of 140 and picking up eight wickets in 2022. Given the conditions on offer, Pandya should be a top-pick for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Arshdeep Singh (7 matches, 11 wickets, Average: 14.91)

Arshdeep Singh has become a dependable option for India, averaging 14.91 in seven matches with the ball. Arshdeep also boasts an economy rate of just 6.69 despite bowling in the death overs. He also has a good record in Dubai, picking up 17 wickets, including a fifer, in seven IPL matches for the Punjab Kings.

IND vs HK match captain and vice-captain choices

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal went wicketless against Pakistan, but has been in good form all year, picking up 15 wickets in 11 T20Is at an average of 23.90. The Hong Kong batters were scratchy against spin, scoring less than seven runs an over. Given Chahal's experience and ability, he could be a brilliant captaincy option for your IND vs HK Dream11 fantasy team.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is a celebrated batter with a wealth of experience under his belt. While he is due for a big knock, he could not have asked for a better opposition than Hong Kong. Given the opposition bowling attack and the conditions, Rohit could be backed to make an impact as a captaincy pick in your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Hardik Pandya 33(17) and 3/25 vs Pakistan Arshdeep Singh 11 wickets in 7 matches KL Rahul 1831 runs in 57 matches Yasim Murtaza 130 runs in 3 matches in Qualifiers Ehsan Khan 9 wickets in 3 matches in Qualifiers

IND vs HK match expert tips (Asia Cup 2022)

Regardless of whether India bat first or not, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are expected to score big runs at the top of the order. Given the quality of Hong Kong's bowling attack, or the lack of it, leaving out Suryakumar Yadav and Dinesh Karthik for the IND vs HK game could be a good decision.

IND vs HK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs HK Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Scott McKechnie

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Yasim Murtaza

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Arshdeep Singh

IND vs HK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs HK Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ali

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (c), Kinchit Shah

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Yasim Murtaza, Aizaz Khan

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

