IND vs NED Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s World Cup 2023 match – Nov 12, 2023

India and the Netherlands cross paths in the last group stage clash of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Sunday, November 12, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

This game isn't of much consequence from a qualification perspective for either team, but you can be rest assured neither the Netherlands nor India will take any WC match lightly.

Scott Edwards' side has shown tremendous resolve against every opponent they've faced, and while India is arguably their toughest challenge yet, they'll definitely put up a fight. A win against India, however improbable it may seem, will secure the Dutch qualification to the 2025 Champions Trophy, and that's what they will eye coming into this match.

India, meanwhile, will want to have all of their players fit, fresh, and sharp ahead of the semi-finals against New Zealand on November 15, and this match could prove to be a good opportunity for batters and bowlers alike to regain or maintain their good form and momentum.

Let's look at some Dream11 differentials you can consider picking for this final group-stage game in this World Cup.

#3 Prasidh Krishna (IND)

Seamer Prasidh Krishna was announced as Hardik Pandya's replacement in India's squad for the remainder of the World Cup, and there's a good chance he will make his WC debut against the Netherlands.

After facing a long injury layoff, Prasidh made his comeback alongside Jasprit Bumrah in the T20I series against Ireland, picking up four wickets in two matches. India might look to rest one or even two of their frontline pace attack to avoid any injuries in this dead rubber, and that could mean Prasidh gets a game.

He should operate as the first change bowler and at the death, and will have a good opportunity to pick up more than 2-3 wickets. If he plays, he's a great differential pick to have.

#2 Wesley Barresi (NED)

The 39-year-old Wesley Barresi has given the Netherlands a bit of solidity at the top of the order after replacing Vikramjit Singh as Max O'Dowd's opening partner. He made his first appearance at this World Cup in their win against Bangladesh, making 41, and he also got off to a decent start against England, scoring 37 runs.

He'd want to convert that start into a big score in what could well be his last World Cup match. If India opts to rest some members of their pace battery, Barresi could certainly make merry in what should be great batting conditions, especially once one survives the initial new ball spell.

He has a really low ownership and could reward brave Dream11 players willing to take a punt on him.

#1 Colin Ackermann (NED)

One of the best Fantasy picks from the Netherlands, spin-bowling all-rounder Colin Ackermann has had a middling World Cup 2023 campaign. He has been able to score only 181 runs so far but has fared better with the ball, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 4.71.

He could contribute in more ways than one when the Netherlands play their last match of this tournament. He does have one half-century to his name, and there's a good chance he could make it two if he applies himself well. Ackermann is probably the most technically sound and compact player on the side, and if he manages to get his eye in, he should make a good score on a good surface.

His recent performances have been sub-par, leading to a drop in ownership for him, but he could be an exciting differential pick for the side.