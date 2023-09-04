IND vs NEP Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s Asia Cup 2023 match – 4th Sept, 2023

India takes on Nepal in the 5th group stage match of Asia Cup 2023 on Monday, September 4, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. The winner of this Group A clash will progress out of the group into the Super 4s, along with Pakistan.

With India's game against Pakistan washed out, they can make it to the Super 4s even if this fixture is washed out.

Nepal gave a good account of themselves with the ball for the most part against Pakistan. But their poor fielding let them down as a couple of special innings from Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed took the game away from them.

Meanwhile, India found themselves in deep trouble as the Pakistan seamers wreaked havoc before they found an unlikely saviour in Ishan Kishan, who batted at No. 5. Half-centuries from Kishan and Hardik Pandya helped India get to 266 all out before the skies opened up again.

Any Indian game should be a popular choice for Dream11 players and this one is no different. Let's look at three differential picks who could help your side.

#3 Karan KC (NEP)

Karan KC should be Nepal's main wicket-taking threat in this match. The Nepal seamer is a class apart when compared to his colleagues and has been excellent with the new ball for them.

Nepal rattled the Pakistan batters early in their first Asia Cup game, and Karan's disciplined and tight bowling was a reason for the same.

He has picked up 74 wickets in 47 ODIs and is definitely one of the more reliable Dream11 fantasy picks from his team. In what could be a rain-curtailed match, it's better to pick bowlers than batters, and Karan could prove to be a wise addition to your sides.

#2 Gulsan Jha (NEP)

Gulsan Jha is an integral member in the Nepal side.

Nepal all-rounder Gulsan Jha could be a solid Dream11 differential for this fixture. While he couldn't make much of an impact against Pakistan, the role he plays for this Nepal side makes it conducive for him to score plenty of points.

The highly talented 17-year-old started out as a right-arm medium pacer, but his batting has turned out to be equally good.

He has scored 465 runs, averaging 33.21 so far, and has also picked up 21 wickets in 23 matches. Sompal Kami is the only Nepal player with a high ownership and while most of that is due to recency bias, it's also because he possesses multiple routes to points.

The same applies to Gulsan Jha, who could make a massive difference in your Dream11 teams.

#1 Mohammed Shami (IND)

With Jasprit Bumrah unavailable for selection for India's clash against Nepal for personal reasons, Mohammed Shami is expected to take his place in the side ahead of Prasidh Krishna.

Shami had found himself outside the playing XI following Bumrah's return from injury, and he'll want to make the most of every opportunity he gets.

While Shami has been a pretty solid performer for India, Mohammed Siraj has simply been on another level. With Shardul the preferred third seam-bowling option, Shami wasn't expected to get a game in this tournament.

Indian bowlers are the best options to target in this match as they're expected to round out the Nepal batters quite quickly. Looking at how much they struggled against the Pakistan seamers, Shami should definitely be among the wickets and could be a handy differential pick.