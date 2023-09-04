IND vs NEP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Asia Cup match – September 4, 2023

India will lock horns with Nepal in the fifth match of Asia Cup 2023 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy today. The match is set to start at 03:00 PM IST.

India enters this match following their first encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan, which produced no result due to rain after the first innings. Despite a shaky start with their top-order batters struggling, the Men in Blue were rescued by the impressive partnership of Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87). In the end, the Indian team were bowled out for 266.

On the flip side, Nepal is coming off a demoralizing defeat at the hands of Pakistan, losing by a massive margin of 238 runs. Their bowlers were heavily punished in the first half, conceding a daunting total of 342 runs.

Furthermore, their batters couldn't deliver, with the exception of Sompal Kami, who managed to score 28 runs and also took two wickets.

Here are the three players you can select as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming IND vs NEP Dream11 match.

#3 Hardik Pandya (IND) - 8.0 credits

Image Credits: BCCI Twitter

Hardik Pandya has been a standout performer, making significant contributions with both the bat and ball this year. He played a pivotal role in the previous match against Pakistan, playing a brilliant 87-run knock, which was crucial in setting up a challenging total.

In the recent series against West Indies, he managed to score 82 runs in three games while also chipping in with a wicket. Given his ability to excel in multiple facets of the game, selecting Hardik as your captain/vice-captain in your IND vs NEP Dream11 team would be a wise choice.

#2 Shubman Gill (IND) - 8.5 credits

Image Credits: Shubman Gill Twitter

Shubman Gill has had a somewhat challenging run in his recent games, with only one half-century in his last six outings. He struggled in the previous game, scoring 10 runs off 32 balls.

However, his ODI form this year has been exceptional, boasting a stunning average of 63.33 with 760 runs in 13 matches.

Gill has delivered two scores of 30+ and a half-century in his last five ODIs, making him a sensible pick as the vice-captain for your IND vs NEP Dream11 team.

#1 Ishan Kishan (IND) - 6.5 credits

Image Credits: BCCI Twitter

Ishan Kishan has been in sensational form for Team India recently, consistently delivering crucial performances whether batting at the top order or in the middle.

In the previous game against arch-rivals Pakistan, he played a vital role for his team with a stellar 82 off 81 balls, including 7 fours and a maximum.

Kishan has been phenomenal in his last four ODIs, racking up as many half-centuries and maintaining a formidable average of 66.50. Given his current scorching form, Ishan Kishan is undoubtedly a valuable choice for the captain/vice-captain pick for today’s IND vs NEP Dream11 match.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's IND vs NEP Dream11 Contest? Hardik Pandya Ishan Kishan 0 votes