IND vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Asia Cup 2023, Match 5

India (IND) will take on Nepal (NEP) in the fifth match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday, September 4. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IND vs NEP Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Both India and Nepal have Pakistan in the tournament so far. While Nepal was decimated in their game, India's clash did not reach a conclusion as rain interrupted the proceedings. This game is a make-or-break one as the team that wins will progress to the Super Four stage.

IND vs NEP Match Details

The fifth match of the Asia Cup 2023 will be played on September 4 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. The match will commence at 3:00 p.m. IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IND vs NEP, Match 5, Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: September 4, 2023, Tuesday; 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

IND vs NEP, Pitch Report

The pitch at Pallekele will favour the batters overall. Chasing might be a bit difficult as batting in the second innings will be tougher than in the first. The captain winning the toss will look to bat first on this wicket.

IND vs NEP Probable Playing XIs

IND Team/Injury News

Jasprit Bumrah has flown back to India and will not be available for selection in this match.

IND Probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammad Siraj.

NEP Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NEP Probable Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, and Sompal Kami.

IND vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan looked in great touch in the last match. Given the on-paper outlook of the Nepal bowling attack, the Indian team management might send him to bat higher in the batting order to let him spend more time in the middle.

Batter - Shubman Gill

The right-handed batter has lately struggled with his form. But this will be the right match where Gill can spend some time in the middle and look to get his mojo back.

All-rounder - Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is someone who can change the complexion of a match with both the bat and the ball. He failed to deliver in the previous game and will be eager to bring the best out in himself in this game.

Bowler - Mohammad Siraj

Siraj has both pace and swing in his favour. We have seen the Nepali batters struggling against Shaheen Shah Afridi. Keeping that fact in mind, Siraj becomes a very important pick for the game.

IND vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Siraj

Mohammad Siraj will be a great and differential pick for the match as a captain or vice-captain. It is expected that the Nepali batters will struggle against him and that makes him a brilliant point multiplier for the game.

Shubman Gill

Gill has not been at his best in recent times. But against a relatively weaker bowling attack, he might fire. Not many users will select him as the captain or vice-captain given his recent form. So he might be a high-return choice for the game.

Five Must-Picks for IND vs NEP, Match 5

Shubman Gill

Shreyas Iyer

Virat Kohli

Mohammed Shami

Sompal Kami

IND vs NEP Match Expert Tips

Keeping the playing conditions and the strengths of the two teams in mind, it will be a good strategy to go with an 8-3 combination in favour of the Indian players.

IND vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, A Sheikh

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, D Singh Airee, Kushal Malla

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj

IND vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Asif Sheikh

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, A Sheikh

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, D Singh Airee, Kushal Malla

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj