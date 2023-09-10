IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Asia Cup, Super Fours match – September 10, 2023

India and Pakistan are set to square off against each other at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in the Super Fours match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday.

Before the Super Fours, the highly anticipated rivalry clash between India and Pakistan was abandoned due to rain. However, this time, there is a reserve day in case the heavens open up, ensuring that the much-awaited contest can take place.

Team India are entering the match on the back of a comfortable victory over Nepal, while Pakistan has made an impressive start to the Super Fours by defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets.

On that note, here are the three players you can select as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming IND vs PAK Dream11 match.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah (IND) - 9.0 credits

Jasprit Bumrah stands as India's premier fast bowler, renowned for his lethal yorkers and diverse bowling variations. His form has been consistently impressive, especially in the Ireland series in August 2023, picking up four wickets in two matches.

Although he has claimed four wickets in six ODIs against Pakistan, Bumrah hasn't bowled in a one-day game this year.

However, Bumrah's knack for picking up crucial wickets, even in challenging conditions, makes him an ideal vice-captain choice for your IND vs PAK Dream11 team.

#2 Babar Azam (PAK) - 9.0 credits

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is an indispensable asset for your fantasy team. His graceful stroke-making abilities and consistent run-scoring prowess make him a pivotal player.

He has been in superb form in the ongoing Asia Cup, amassing 168 runs in three games at an impressive average of 84.

Babar's ability to anchor the innings and capitalize on the powerplays can earn you valuable points for your IND vs PAK Dream11 team.

#1 Virat Kohli (IND) - 9.0 credits

India v Nepal - Asia Cup

Virat Kohli, the chase-master, undeniably tops the list for your fantasy teams. He boasts an astounding ODI average of 57.08 and maintains an excellent average of 45 against Pakistan.

While he may have had a subpar outing in the previous encounter, Kohli is determined to exhibit his destructive form in the upcoming game.

His exceptional shot selection, capacity to anchor an innings, and ability to perform under pressure make him the prime choice for the captain or vice-captain position in today's IND vs PAK Dream11 match.

