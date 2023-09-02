IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asia Cup 2023, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Asia Cup 2023 will see the greatest cricketing rivalry ever, where India (IND) will square off against Pakistan (PAK) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday, September 2.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, player stats and the pitch report.

This is no doubt the most intense and anticipated match of the season. Last Time these two teams played an ODI match was back in June 2019, where India won the match by 89 runs, thanks to massive 140 runs innings by Rohit Sharma and 77 runs innings by Virat Kohli.

Overall, these two teams have played 132 ODI matches, out of which India has won 55 matches while Pakistan has won 73 matches. Stats favor Pakistan, but India seems to be a more balanced side, and is expected to win this nail-biting match.

IND vs PAK Match Details

The 3rd match of the Asia Cup 2023 will be played on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs PAK, Match 3

Date and Time: 2nd September 2023, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Pitch Report

This is the same pitch where the second match of Asia Cup 2023 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh was played. The pitch looked well-balanced with ample opportunities for both bowlers and batters. Fans can expect a good scoring match with pacers getting wickets.

IND vs PAK Form Guide

IND - Will be playing their first match of Asia Cup 2023

PAK - W

IND vs PAK Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

KL Rahul is not fully fit and expected to miss the first two matches

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

IND vs PAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has an overall ODI average of 34 and is in top-notch form. Ishan Kishan, the double centurion, is another good choice, but his batting position might not make him the most favorable pick for today's match.

Batters

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is just another player when playing against the arch rivals. He has an average of 49 against Pakistan, scoring 536 runs in just 13 innings. Babar Azam is another good choice for today's match. He has an average of 32 against India.

All-rounders

Shadab Khan

Hardik Pandya and Shadab Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team for today's match. Ravindra Jadeja is another good pick, he has taken 10 wickets and scored 116 runs in 9 matches against Pakistan.

Bowlers

Shaheen Shah Afridi

The top bowler pick for today's Dream11 team is no doubt left arm swing king 'Shaheen Shah Afridi'. He has a terrific record against India's top order and might shine again today. Jasprit Bumrah is another good pick, he has bowled really well in the series against Ireland and is expected to continue the same form.

IND vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's terrific record against Pakistan, makes him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has an overall 57.3 in ODI cricket with strike rate of 93.6. Last time these two teams met in the ODI World Cup, he smashed 77 runs in just 65 balls.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

India's top order problem against left arm pacers is a serious concern. Shaheen Shah Afridi is a bowler who can easily capitalize on this weakness and get early wickets for Pakistan. This makes him a differential captaincy option for today's match.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs PAK, Match 3

Jasprit Bumrah

Babar Azam

Shadab Khan

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Virat Kohli

India vs Pakistan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the middle order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

India vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Kuldeep Yadav