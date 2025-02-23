IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Champions Trophy 2025, Match 5

The 5th match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will see India (IND) squaring off against Pakistan (PAK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

This is one of the biggest cricket rivalries which every cricket fan is looking forward to. Pakistan must win today's match to keep their chances of playoffs alive. They lost their last match to New Zealand by 60 runs. India, on the other hand, are on a winning streak. They secured a win in their last outing against Bangladesh by 6 wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 135 head-to-head matches. Pakistan have won 73 matches, while India managed to win 57 matches. 5 matches ended without any result.

IND vs PAK Match Details

The 5th match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs PAK, 5th Match

Date and Time: 23rd February 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai is good for both batters and bowlers. Team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in initial overs. Dew might come in the second innings and help the chasing team.

The last ODI match played here was between Bangladesh and India, where a total of 459 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

IND vs PAK Form Guide

IND - W

PAK - L

IND vs PAK Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

PAK Playing XI

Fakhar Zaman is out of the tournament

Saud Shakeel, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk & c), Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

IND vs PAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He has smashed 127 runs in just 3 venue matches. KL Rahul is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Kohli is in top-notch form and can once again trouble Pakistan bowlers. He has smashed 678 runs in 16 head-to-head matches. Babar Azam is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Axar Patel

Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Patel will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He smashed 8 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match. Agha Salman is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Mohammad Shami

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Mohammad Shami and Shaheen Afridi. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Afridi is in good form. He has taken 7 wickets in just 4 head-to-head matches. Harshit Rana is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.

IND vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is the most crucial pick from India as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings with captain Rohit Sharma and is in top-notch form. He has smashed 84 runs in just 3 head-to-head matches. He smashed 101 runs in the last match.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the most crucial picks from the India squad. He is in top notch form and expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 678 runs in 16 head-to-head matches. He has an average of around 59 while batting first against Pakistan.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs PAK, 5th Match

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Shami

Axar Patel

India vs Pakistan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan, KL Rahul

Batters: S Gill, B Azam, V Kohli, R Sharma

All-rounders: A Salman, A Patel, H Pandya

Bowlers: S Afridi, M Shami

India vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan, KL Rahul

Batters: S Gill, B Azam, V Kohli, S Iyer

All-rounders: A Salman, A Patel, K Shah

Bowlers: S Afridi, M Shami

