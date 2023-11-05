IND vs SA Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today's 2023 World Cup match - Nov 5, 2023

India will battle South Africa in their eighth match of the 2023 World Cup today. The Indian team has already qualified for the semifinals, but a win against South Africa will help them confirm a first-place finish in the points table.

On the other side, the Proteas have also locked their place in the semifinals. Like India, they will aim to continue their winning momentum and finish as high as possible in the standings.

The team that finishes first in the points table will not have a special advantage, but it will get a chance to play against the fourth-ranked team in the semifinals, meaning the team with the lowest points or net run rate among the Top 4 teams. Hence, it will be a slight advantage for the table-toppers.

Like every 2023 World Cup match, fantasy users will be closely following the India vs South Africa match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Before the Dream11 teams are locked in for this game, here's a look at three such players who can prove to be differential picks.

#1 Rohit Sharma, India

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was in fantastic touch during the middle phase of the 2023 World Cup. However, in the last match, the Indian skipper got out for just four runs. He lost his stumps on the second ball of the game against Sri Lanka.

With pacers performing well in the two 2023 World Cup matches hosted by Eden Gardens so far, quite a few fans will be skeptical about picking Rohit Sharma in their fantasy teams. However, they should not forget that the Indian captain has a magnificent record at the Eden Gardens.

Back in 2014, Sharma smashed a double century against Sri Lanka at this venue. He enjoys playing in Kolkata, and it should not be a surprise if he scores big today.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja, India

With India's top-order and pace battery firing all cylinders, Ravindra Jadeja did not get much to do in the last 2023 World Cup match against Sri Lanka. Jadeja is one of the best all-rounders in the world, but if the specialist players perform their roles well, the all-rounder's workload is limited.

Although Jadeja could not score too many fantasy points in the last 2023 World Cup match, he can score heaps of points today. South Africa have quite a few right-handed batters in their team. Also, Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged three wickets for Bangladesh in the last match at Eden Gardens. Expect Jadeja to pick some important wickets today.

#3 Temba Bavuma, South Africa

Temba Bavuma has not recorded a big score for South Africa in the last few 2023 World Cup matches, but the South African skipper has a decent record against India in ODI cricket. Shedding some light on his ODI record against India, Bavuma has scored 161 runs in four matches at an average of 40.25.

Notably, the Proteas skipper has smashed a ton against India in ODIs. If Bavuma gets going in Kolkata, he can register a big score and earn lots of fantasy points in today's contest.