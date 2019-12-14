IND vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Dec 15th, 2019

After a competitive T20I series, India and West Indies face each other in a series of three ODIs, starting this Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While both teams have won their previous ODI series before this one, India is considered as the favourites. Although a couple of injury concerns have popped up of late, India's record in home conditions is formidable. West Indies looks to identify a winning combination with Kieron Pollard at the helm. With a young and dynamic side at his disposal, Pollard will eye an upset. With a good and competitive game on the cards, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND vs WI.

Squads to choose from:

India:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Kedhar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur.

West Indies:

Kieron Pollard (C), Sunil Ambris, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh

Playing XI Updates:

India:

KL Rahul should open the batting after stellar outings in the T20I format against Bangladesh and West Indies. As for Bhuvneshwar Kumar's injury, Deepak Chahar is set to share the new ball with Mohammed Shami while both the wrist spinners, Kuldeep and Chahal could feature in this game. The onus will be upon Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to deliver with the bat while the spotlight will once again be on Rishabh Pant, with his place in the side being in danger.

Possible XI: Rahul, Rohit, Virat (C), Iyer, Pant (WK), Jadhav, Dube, Chahal, Kuldeep, Shami and Chahar.

West Indies:

West Indies will fancy their chances after a very solid showing against Afghanistan. But the Indians are a different proposition altogether with Roston Chase and Shai Hope coming into the side for this game. Lewis didn't bat in the third T20I with his fitness still a concern. Brandon King could open the batting with Shai Hope while the explosive Shimron Hetmyer features at number three. Roston Chase and Nicholas Pooran play the floaters role depending on the situation. Pollard's experience comes in handy as well while Sheldon Cottrell and Jason Holder handle the new ball duties. Hayden Walsh will again feature as the lead spinner with Romario Shepherd and Keemo Paul completing the bowling attack.

Possible XI: Hope (WK), King, Hetmyer, Chase, Pooran, Pollard (C), Holder, Shepherd, Cottrell, Walsh and Paul.

Match Details:

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI

15th December 2019, 1:30 PM IST

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report:

Traditionally, the Chennai pitch does provide some turn for the spinners to exploit. However, the ball will come on nicely on to the bat which makes strokeplay easy. A competitive wicket is in store with 270 being a par score at this venue. Batting first would be the ideal option upon winning the toss with the spinners bound to have a say as the game progresses.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope is West Indies' best batsmen in this format with an average of nearly 50 to show for his efforts. He is the ideal pick for the wicket-keeper slot while Nicholas Pooran is a decent option as well. His brilliant cameo in the second T20I is still fresh on everyone's minds and should hold him in good stead as well.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli's record in Chennai is brilliant. With the form that he is in, Virat Kohli is a must-have in the side with one of Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul also being picked in the side. Shreyas Iyer's form in the ODI format is decent as well as he is picked alongside Shimron Hetmyer. Hetmyer was West Indies' highest run-scorer in the T20s with 120 runs. He is slowly finding his feet and should score some runs as well with his ability against spin also on show in the recently concluded T20I series.

Allrounders: Roston Chase is another must-have pick in the side after the all-rounder put in consistent performances against Afghanistan earlier in the year. With 145 runs and six wickets in three games, Roston Chase won the man of the match award as well. If one were to prefer another all-rounder in the side, Kieron Pollard would do the trick with the option of Shivam Dube also available.

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami is one of India's best in the ODI format. The KXIP pacer has 131 wickets in just 70 ODIs and should pick a few wickets along with Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal. Sheldon Cottrell is West Indies' best bet with the ball who also finds a place in the fantasy side while Keemo Paul is an outside option.

Captain: Virat Kohli's form, which saw him score 183 runs in just three T20 matches, makes him the front-runner for the mantle of captaincy for this game. Along with the Indian captain, Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Chahar are decent options as well while Shai Hope represents the best captaincy option from the West Indies camp. If an all-rounder were to picked as one multiplier option, Roston Chase should do the trick.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kieron Pollard, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar. Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Yuzvendra Chahal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Virat Kohli, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammed Shami. Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Shai Hope