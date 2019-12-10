IND vs WI 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Dec 11th, 2019

With the series evenly poised, India and West Indies square off in the third and final T20I at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have impressed with the bat with as many as 44 sixes being hit in the previous two games. Although India entered the series as the clear favourites, West Indies have more than justified why they are the current World T20 Champions.

They will have fond memories of their previous T20I clash against the Indians at this venue as they beat the hosts in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2016. However, both sides bear a different look to their sides now with the main objective being to identify the best possible combination for next year's marquee tournament. With a series win on the line, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND vs WI 3rd T20I.

Squads to choose from

India:

Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shivam Dube and Manish Pandey.

West Indies:

Kieron Pollard (C), Brandon King, Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Denesh Ramdin, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams, Fabian Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre and Hayden Walsh

Playing XI Updates

India:

A couple of changes are in order after a poor bowling performance in Thiruvananthapuram. Mohammed Shami is set to make his T20I comeback. Deepak Chahar is most likely to make way for Shami while Yuzvendra Chahal could also sit this game out with Kuldeep Yadav coming in. In the batting department, Rishabh Pant looks likely to hold on to his position in the middle order while Sanju Samson could feature for Shreyas Iyer. Shivam Dube's blistering fifty was a positive for India from the previous game with the Mumbaikar expected to play a prominent role in front of his home crowd.

Possible XI: Rohit, Rahul, Kohli (C), Samson/Iyer, Pant (WK), Pandey/Jadeja, Dube, Sundar, Kuldeep, Shami and Bhuvneshwar

West Indies:

The West Indians come into this game with momentum on their side with their batting unit firing collectively in this series. While Lewis and Simmons open the batting for them, the trio of King, Pooran and Hetmyer float around according to the situation. In Kieron Pollard, they have an able leader who can double up as the sixth bowling option as well. Although Pierre has picked three wickets in the series so far, he could make way for Keemo Paul, whose big-hitting ability is a viable asset on this surface. Their bowling unit heavily depends on the exploits of Sheldon Cottrell, who has regularly troubled the openers in both games.

Possible XI: Lewis, Simmons, King, Hetmyer, Pooran (WK), Pollard (C), Holder, Pierre/Paul, Cottrell, Williams and Walsh.

Match Details

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I

11th December 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

Another run-fest beckons as the Wankhede is known for its batsmen friendly wickets. As seen in this year's IPL, the pitch here provides some bounce to the pacers although it plays into the hands of the batsmen. Spinners might not play a prominent role with batting second being the preferred option for both sides upon winning the toss.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran is the ideal choice ahead of Rishabh Pant owing to his superior form. While Pant also managed few runs in Thiruvananthapuram, Nicholas Pooran looked in ominous form in his cameo. With the Mumbai pitch favouring the batsmen, one wouldn't bet against Nicholas Pooran going big once again.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma has underwhelmed in this series and is due for a big one at his home ground. Along with Virat Kohli and possibly KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma is a dependable option for this game. Former Mumbai Indians players, Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons are aware of the conditions in Mumbai and should score some runs as well while Shimron Hetmyer is a worthwhile alternative to the aforementioned duo.

All-rounders: Although Kieron Pollard didn't do much with bat or ball in the second T20I, his experience while playing at the Wankhede for Mumbai Indians is sure to serve him well. With Pollard also filling in as the sixth bowling option, he is a bankable option for this game. From the Indian roster, Shivam Dube's maiden T20I fifty holds him in good stead while Washington Sundar could also pick a wicket or two in the Powerplay overs.

Bowlers: Although Sheldon Cottrell has picked only two wickets in the series so far, he has troubled the Indians with his pace and bounce. While India is set to ring in the changes, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav are certain to feature. While Kuldeep's variation is a genuine wicket-taking threat, one can expect Shami to deliver a few wickets in this must-win game. One of Kesrick Williams or Bhuvneshwar Kumar would suffice in completing the fantasy team for this series decider.

Captain: The last time West Indies and India played in Mumbai was in an ODI last year. Rohit Sharma would have happy memories of that game as he smashed 162 runs against a hapless West Indian attack. Although he isn't in the best of form, Rohit Sharma has the knack of scoring big runs in series deciders. While he is one of the frontrunners for the mantle of captaincy, the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Virat Kohli should also be worthwhile options for the same.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Kieron Pollard, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Kesrick Williams and Sheldon Cottrell. Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Kieron Pollard, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sheldon Cottrell and Kesrick Williams. Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Rohit Sharma