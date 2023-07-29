IND vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd ODI – July 29, 2023

India (IND) and West Indies (WI) will cross swords with each other in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday, July 29. The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados will host the clash.

India are 1-0 ahead in the series after winning the opening match in Barbados by five wickets on Thursday, July 27. After being asked to chase down 115, the Men in Blue romped home in 22.5 overs.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your IND vs WI Dream11 teams.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja (IND) – 8 credits

India Nets Session

Ravindra Jadeja should definitely be picked in fantasy teams for the IND vs WI match. He was exceptional in the first game after he finished with impressive figures of 6-0-37-3. He got the wickets of Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, and Shimron Hetmyer. Jadeja also scored 16 runs off 21 balls with one four to show his batting prowess.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav (IND) – 8 credits

New Zealand v India T20I Media Opportunity

Kuldeep Yadav is a genuine wicket-taker and he gave an account of his skills in the first ODI of the series. The left-arm wrist spinner picked up four wickets for six runs in three overs and won the Player of the Match award. He got the prized wicket of Shai Hope after which he cleaned off the West Indies tail without having to break a sweat.

#1 Shubman Gill (IND) – 8.5 credits

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

Shubman Gill has not had the best of outings in the West Indies, but he has the potential to make a strong comeback. The right-handed batter is the leading run-scorer for India in international cricket in 2023. If he gets going, it will be tough for the Caribbean bowlers to stop him. Fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the IND vs WI match.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in the IND vs WI match? Kuldeep Yadav (IND) Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 0 votes