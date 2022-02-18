IND vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd T20I - February 18, 2022

Eden Gardens is all set to welcome India and West Indies for the second time in the three-match T20I series on Friday, February 18.

After winning the toss, India rarely put a foot wrong in the first T20I as the visitors batted first and scored 157/7 in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran's 61-run knock in 43 balls saved the day for his side.

Debutant Ravi Bishnoi impressed everyone with his controlled lines and lengths. His spell of 2/17 in four overs stole the limelight and shifted the game's momentum towards the hosts.

#INDvWI

The Men in Blue looked good with the willow in hand initially but failed to stitch partnerships after the first wicket went down. Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer’s crucial fifth-wicket partnership helped the side cross the line in the 19th over.

With momentum on their side, the hosts will enter the second T20I with confidence.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IND vs WI contest.

#3 Roston Chase (WI)

Roston Chase’s shift from red-ball cricket to white-ball cricket has been impressive. He has been giving decent returns with both bat and ball in the shortest format of the game as well. Though he is not up to the mark with the willow, he has been pretty good with his bowling.

Chase usually gets to bat in the middle order and we can expect him to score some crucial runs if he spends some time at the crease. His part-time off-breaks are perfectly suited for the subcontinent pitches and he could get some crucial breakthroughs.

#2 Rohit Sharma (IND)

Rohit Sharma has been in sublime touch of late in the shortest format of the game. He has scored 30 or more runs in the last seven T20Is and the figures speak a lot about his good form with the willow. Sharma smacked the ball at a strike rate of above 200 in the first T20I during his 40-run knock.

The Men in Blue's skipper is expected to take his form to the remaining T20Is and give good returns with his attacking willow-wielding in the power play overs. He could be a good bet to have as a multiplier for this encounter.

#1 Virat Kohli (IND)

A lot of focus has been on Virat Kohli for some time now as the batter is still waiting to reach his 71st International century. The former skipper has been throwing away his wickets of late and it has been difficult for fans to digest.

He looked fluent during his short 13-ball 17-run knock in the first T20I but found the fielder off a bad ball and conceded his wicket. If he finds his best form, Kohli is always a safe option to go for as a multiplier option for this T20I.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra