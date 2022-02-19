IND vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd T20I - February 20th, 2022

India and West Indies will lock horns in the third and final T20I at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, February 20.

After sweeping West Indies in the ODI series, Team India will be aiming to do the same in the T20I series as well. The Men in Blue looked dominant throughout the white-ball series and need one more win to whitewash the visitors.

Team India will miss Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, who were released from the bio-bubble after the second T20I in Kolkata.

This will give players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda a good chance to play. It will also be a good time for the team management to test their bowling bench strength.

West Indies, on the other hand, looked decent with the willow after leaking a lot of runs with the ball in the middle and death overs. They will aim to end the series on a winning note by putting up collective efforts in both the batting and bowling departments.

Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran’s batting form has been brilliant for the Caribbean and they will hope for other players to assist them in the final T20I.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IND vs WI contest.

#3 Nicholas Pooran (WI)

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Second T20I

Nicholas Pooran found his form in this T20I series by smacking back-to-back fifties. Though his scores didn't come in a winning cause, he looked in decent touch with his stroke-making.

In the two matches, the Caribbean wicketkeeper-batter has scored 123 runs at an average of 61.5 and a strike-rate of 147. With him facing an ample number of balls, we can expect another brilliant knock from his willow this time around.

#2 Rohit Sharma (IND)

India v New Zealand - T20 International

Rohit Sharma is yet to put up his best in the series. Though he gave a blistering start in the first T20I, he failed to create an impact with his 19-run knock in the second game. He has so far scored 59 runs in two innings in this series.

With no pressure on the dead rubber, we can expect runs from the Hitman's willow.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (IND)

India v New Zealand - T20 International

Suryakumar Yadav put up a good showing with the bat while chasing in the first T20I, but it was not the same case in the second T20I as he failed to reach a double digit score.

Players like Suryakumar are always expected to bounce back in style in no time and we can trust the middle-order batter to go for a big score in this dead rubber. He could be one of the multiplier options for this final T20I.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar