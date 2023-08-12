IND vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 4th T20I – August 12, 2023

India (IND) and West Indies (WI) are set to face off in the fourth T20I of their five-match T20I series on Saturday, August 12. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida will host the clash.

India won the third T20I by seven wickets and made it 1-2 in the series. Suryakumar Yadav’s 83 powered the Men in Blue past the finish line. West Indies will be looking to make a comeback and seal the fate of the series on Saturday itself.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain's role for your IND vs WI Dream11 teams.

#3 Tilak Varma (IND) – 7.5 credits

IPL 2023: Eliminator - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians

Tilak Varma has been stupendous for India in the ongoing series and should be picked in fantasy teams for the IND vs WI match. The southpaw is the leading run-scorer, having racked up 139 runs from three matches at an average of 69.50 and a strike-rate of 139. He scored his maiden half-century in the second game when he notched 51 runs, although his efforts went in vain.

#2 Nicholas Pooran (WI) – 9 credits

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Third T20I

Nicholas Pooran is the top run-getter for the home team in the series and therefore, fantasy users should pick him for the IND vs WI match. The left-handed batter has scored 128 runs from three matches at an average of 42.66 and a strike-rate of 148.83. He is also the all-time leading run-scorer against India in T20Is after he went past Aaron Finch.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav (IND) – 8.5 credits

New Zealand v India T20I Media Opportunity

Kuldeep Yadav was fantastic in the ODI series and he carried his form in the T20I series as well. He was one of the major reasons why India won the third T20I of the series. The left-arm wrist spinner picked up three wickets and showed what he is capable of. If he gets into the groove in Florida, West Indies batters will be in for a lot of trouble.

