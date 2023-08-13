IND vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 5th T20I – August 13, 2023

India (IND) and West Indies (IND) will face each other in the fifth and final match of the five-match T20I series on Sunday, August 13. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida will host the clash.

India drew level in the five-match series after with a nine-wicket win in the fourth T20I on Saturday. The Men in Blue are on the cusp of history as no men’s team in the history of the sport has won a T20I series after being 0-2 down. West Indies, on the other hand, will be looking to make amends after a disappointing show on August 12.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your IND vs WI Dream11 teams.

#3 Tilak Varma (CS) – 7.5 credits

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

Tilak Varma is in brilliant form and should be picked in fantasy teams for the IND vs WI match. He is currently the leading run-scorer of the series, having racked up 146 runs from three matches at an average of 73 and a strike-rate of 139.05. He is expected to bat at No.3, and if he gets enough time, he can make the West Indies bowlers toil hard.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav (IND) – 8.5 credits

India Nets Session

Kuldeep Yadav is currently the leading wicket-taker of the series and has been in stupendous form. He should be picked by fantasy users in their teams for the IND vs WI match. In three matches, Kuldeep has picked up six wickets at an impressive average of 12.33. Even in the fourth T20I, he picked up two crucial wickets to push West Indies on the backfoot.

#1 Nicholas Pooran (WI) – 9 credits

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Nicholas Pooran has been the standout batter for the West Indies in the series. Although he failed to perform in the fourth T20I, one can expect him to make a comeback given the potential he has. In four matches, Pooran has racked up 129 runs at an average of 32.25 and a strike-rate of 144.94. If he gets going, it will be tough for the Indian bowlers to stop him.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in the IND vs WI match? Kuldeep Yadav Tilak Varma 0 votes