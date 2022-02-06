IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

India will take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

India will begin a new era under Rohit Sharma’s leadership in the ODI series against West Indies. The first ODI will also be India’s 1000th match in the format and the hosts will be keen to mark the occasion with a win. Team India are missing several players due to COVID-19. In the absence of regular openers, Ishan Kishan is expected to partner Rohit at the top of the order. But the Windies are no pushovers and recently beat England 3-2 in a thrilling series on home soil. West Indies are aware that India are going through a transition phase and want to catch them off-guard.

IND vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna/Mohammad Siraj

WI XI

Shai Hope (wk), Nkrumah Bonner/Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd/Hayden Walsh Jr, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

Match Details

IND vs WI, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 6th February, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting an ODI for the first time since 2014. It will also be the first time a 50-over international game will be played here since the stadium was revamped completely. The track is expected to be balanced and bowling first should be the preferred option.

Today’s IND vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope has scored 701 runs in 11 matches at an astounding average of 100.14 in India. He will be hoping to lead the Windies' batting unit once again.

Rishabh Pant is one of the most effortless stroke-makers in the game and isn’t afraid to take on the bowlers from the first ball. The southpaw has 630 runs in 19 ODI innings and will be looking to play a big knock today.

Batters

Rohit Sharma’s return to the Indian side couldn’t have come at a better time. India lacked firepower up top against South Africa. Rohit is the only cricketer to score three double centuries in ODIs.

Virat Kohli is arguably the greatest ODI batter of all time, especially during run-chases. The right-hander is the second-highest centurion in the format and despite his ongoing international century-drought, he looked good against the Proteas. In fact, he has crossed the 50-run mark six times in his last eight ODI innings.

All-rounder

Jason Holder has plenty of experience of playing in subcontinent conditions. He was phenomenal during the recent T20I series against England and was adjudged the Player of the Series.

Bowler

It will be worth keeping an eye out for Akeal Hosein, who has had a tremendous start to his international career. In only 12 ODIs, he has taken 20 wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Sharma (IND)

Virat Kohli (IND)

Jason Holder (WI)

Shai Hope (WI)

Rishabh Pant (IND)

Important stats for IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Virat Kohli: 12285 runs in ODI career

Rohit Sharma: 9205 runs in ODI career

Jason Holder: 1954 runs and 141 wickets in ODI career

Shai Hope: 3698 runs in ODI career

Rishabh Pant: 630 runs

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Shai Hope, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Deepak Chahar, Akeal Hosein, Shardul Thakur

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli.

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Shai Hope, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Deepak Chahar, Akeal Hosein, Shardul Thakur

Captain: Jason Holder. Vice-captain: Rishabh Pant.

Edited by Samya Majumdar