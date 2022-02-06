IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

India will take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
India will begin a new era under Rohit Sharma’s leadership in the ODI series against West Indies. The first ODI will also be India’s 1000th match in the format and the hosts will be keen to mark the occasion with a win. Team India are missing several players due to COVID-19. In the absence of regular openers, Ishan Kishan is expected to partner Rohit at the top of the order. But the Windies are no pushovers and recently beat England 3-2 in a thrilling series on home soil. West Indies are aware that India are going through a transition phase and want to catch them off-guard.
IND vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today
IND XI
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna/Mohammad Siraj
WI XI
Shai Hope (wk), Nkrumah Bonner/Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd/Hayden Walsh Jr, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach
Match Details
IND vs WI, 1st ODI
Date and Time: 6th February, 2022, 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Pitch Report
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting an ODI for the first time since 2014. It will also be the first time a 50-over international game will be played here since the stadium was revamped completely. The track is expected to be balanced and bowling first should be the preferred option.
Today’s IND vs WI Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Shai Hope has scored 701 runs in 11 matches at an astounding average of 100.14 in India. He will be hoping to lead the Windies' batting unit once again.
Rishabh Pant is one of the most effortless stroke-makers in the game and isn’t afraid to take on the bowlers from the first ball. The southpaw has 630 runs in 19 ODI innings and will be looking to play a big knock today.
Batters
Rohit Sharma’s return to the Indian side couldn’t have come at a better time. India lacked firepower up top against South Africa. Rohit is the only cricketer to score three double centuries in ODIs.
Virat Kohli is arguably the greatest ODI batter of all time, especially during run-chases. The right-hander is the second-highest centurion in the format and despite his ongoing international century-drought, he looked good against the Proteas. In fact, he has crossed the 50-run mark six times in his last eight ODI innings.
All-rounder
Jason Holder has plenty of experience of playing in subcontinent conditions. He was phenomenal during the recent T20I series against England and was adjudged the Player of the Series.
Bowler
It will be worth keeping an eye out for Akeal Hosein, who has had a tremendous start to his international career. In only 12 ODIs, he has taken 20 wickets.
Top 5 best players to pick in IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team
Rohit Sharma (IND)
Virat Kohli (IND)
Jason Holder (WI)
Shai Hope (WI)
Rishabh Pant (IND)
Important stats for IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team
Virat Kohli: 12285 runs in ODI career
Rohit Sharma: 9205 runs in ODI career
Jason Holder: 1954 runs and 141 wickets in ODI career
Shai Hope: 3698 runs in ODI career
Rishabh Pant: 630 runs
IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Shai Hope, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Deepak Chahar, Akeal Hosein, Shardul Thakur
Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Shai Hope, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Deepak Chahar, Akeal Hosein, Shardul Thakur
Captain: Jason Holder. Vice-captain: Rishabh Pant.