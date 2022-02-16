IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between West Indies (WI) and India (IND) is set to take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

After a pulsating ODI series, the action shifts to the shortest format, one that the Windies will be more comfortable playing in. They will be keen to land the first blow in the T20I series, especially after getting whitewashed in the ODIs. However, they face a resourceful India side boasting the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in their ranks. With momentum on their side, India will start as the favorites. But West Indies are a force to be reckoned with in the shortest format, making for an entertaining clash at the Eden Gardens.

IND vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer/Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur/Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammed Siraj

WI XI

Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith and Sheldon Cottrell.

Match Details

IND vs WI, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 16th February 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Eden Garden with spin likely to play a major part in the game. Although there should be some swing on offer with the new ball, the batters will look to go hard in the powerplay phase given the field restrictions. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and bring the spinners into play. Dew should also play a part in this game, with wickets in hand being key. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 160 being par.

Today’s IND vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is one of the best batters in the world with West Indies using him in a top-order role of late. The southpaw is a good player of spin and has the ability to hit boundaries at will. With India likely to field two leg-spinners, Pooran could score some quick runs today.

Batter

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli hasn't been in the best of form in white-ball cricket in recent months. He had a woeful ODI series against the West Indies and will be keen to return to runscoring ways. Given his ability to hold fort in the middle overs and get big runs under his belt, Kohli is a good addition to your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder was one of the better players in the ODI series from the West Indian camp. While Holder's knack for picking up wickets with the new ball is noteworthy, his ability to score quick runs in the backend of the innings adds more value to his case. With Holder's form also coming into play, he is a must-have in your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj was impressive in the ODI series against West Indies, picking up five wickets at an average of just 18.60. While Siraj's new ball ability adds a lot of value, he can hold his own in the death overs as well. With Siraj likely to lead the attack in this game, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Sharma (IND)

Nicholas Pooran (WI)

Harshal Patel (IND)

Important stats for IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Pooran - 1010 runs in 54 T20I matches, SR: 127.2

Virat Kohli - 3227 runs in 95 T20I matches, Bat Average: 52.05

Harshal Patel - 4 wickets in 2 T20I matches, Bowl Average: 12.75

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20I)

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Akeal Hosein and Odean Smith

Captain: Nicholas Pooran. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli.

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel and Akeal Hosein

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran.

Edited by Samya Majumdar