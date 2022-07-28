IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

India (IND) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the first T20I at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday, July 29.

After an entertaining ODI series, India and West Indies resume their T20 World Cup preparations, starting with this fixture.

India will head into this game as the clear favourites with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya headlining the roster. As for the Windies, they are in a transitional phase under new captain Nicholas Pooran.

Regardless, the Windies have some exciting talent to fall back on and will fancy their chances of a win. With both teams keen on landing the first blow in this series, a cracker of a game beckons in Trinidad.

IND vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav.

WI XI

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh.

Match Details

IND vs WI, 1st T20I

Date and Time: July 29, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium is likely to be a competitive one with ample help on offer for both pacers and spinners. There should be some movement for the pacers to work with early on, keeping the batters on their toes.

The batters will have to bide their time in the middle, with wickets in hand being crucial. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play with the ball likely to grip and hold a bit. Both teams will prefer batting first upon winning the toss with 160-170 being a good total.

Today’s IND vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Pooran has blown hot and cold in the last few months although he still remains one of West Indies' go-to batters in the middle overs. His ability to take down the opposition with his aggressive approach is highly-rated. Given the conditions on offer as well, Pooran should be a good addition to your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav has become one of India's prime assets in this format in the middle order. Capable of bowling both pace and spin well, Suryakumar Yadav scored a hundred in his last T20I outing, against England.

Although he has not been at his best in the ODIs, Yadav's ability and knack for scoring quick runs make him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya's return to the international scene has been a highly successful one so far, with the all-rounder impressing with both bat and ball. While he has excelled with the ball in the middle overs, Pandya's batting prowess and ability to tee off from ball one make him an exciting prospect.

With Hardik likely to take up the floater's role with the bat too, he is a must-have in your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Obed McCoy: Obed McCoy has been in fine form over the last year or so, excelling in a couple of franchise leagues, including the IPL and T20 Blast. He is a capable death bowler with his clever variations bound to come in handy.

With form on his side and the pitch also suiting his style of bowling, McCoy could be a handy pick in your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Obed McCoy (WI)

Rishabh Pant (IND)

Rohit Sharma (IND)

Important stats for IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Pooran - 1302 runs in 60 T20I matches, SR: 130.99

Harshal Patel - 23 wickets in 16 T20I matches, Average: 20.96

Kuldeep Yadav - 41 wickets in 24 T20I matches, SR: 12.51

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20I)

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy.

Captain: Nicholas Pooran Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy.

Captain: Rishabh Pant Vice-Captain: Kyle Mayers

