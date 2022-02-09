IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between West Indies (WI) and India (IND) is set to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Team India began the series with a convincing bowling performance to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Although they will have their eyes set on wrapping up a series win with a game to spare, the Windies are no pushovers. The visitors are well and truly capable of beating the Indians with the likes of Kieron Pollard and Jason Holder having ample experience of playing on the subcontinent. But with the riches India possess across both departments, they will start as clear favorites. With both teams eyeing a win, an intriguing game beckons in Ahmedabad.

IND vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj and Prasidh Krishna

WI XI

Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach

Match Details

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 8th February 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch was on the slower side in the previous fixture, which is what is expected today as well. While the pacers might get some movement early on, the batters will look to go hard in the powerplay phase against the hard new ball. As the match progresses, the spinners should play a significant role, with the pacers also reverting to off-pace and back-of-the-length deliveries. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s IND vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope: Shai Hope didn't get many runs in the previous game, but he has ample experience of playing in the subcontinent. He is one of the Windies' best batters in the format. And given his ability to play spin well, Hope should be a good addition to your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli, like Shai Hope, had an off-day, failing to score big runs in the first ODI. However, Virat has been in decent form and is one of the best in the business. With the former Indian captain being due for a big one with the bat, he is surely one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder held his own with the bat despite the Windies top order failing against India's spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar. In addition to Holder's batting ability, he is an able bowler who can swing the ball both ways and extract extra bounce, holding him in good stead ahead of the encounter.

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal was the standout player in the previous ODI, picking up four wickets in the middle overs and leading India to a big win. While the leg-spinner has been in fine form with the ball, the nature of the pitch should also play into his hands, making him a must-have in your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Jason Holder (WI)

Yuzvendra Chahal (IND)

Virat Kohli (IND)

Important stats for IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Shai Hope - 3706 runs in 87 ODI matches, Bat Average: 50.77

Virat Kohli - 12293 runs in 258 ODI matches, Bat Average: 58.54

Yuzvendra Chahal - 103 wickets in 60 ODI matches, Bowl Average: 27.27

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shamarh Brooks, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Akeal Hosein and Mohammad Siraj

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Shai Hope.

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Alzarri Joseph, Yuzvendra Chahal, Akeal Hosein and Mohammad Siraj

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Akeal Hosein.

Edited by Samya Majumdar