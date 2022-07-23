IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

India (IND) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the second ODI at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday, July 24.

India came away with a thrilling win in the first ODI, with their openers Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan leading the way. Although they are missing some key players, India will start as the favorites, with a series win up for grabs. However, the Windies are no pushovers and are capable of putting in a good all-round performance. With the likes of Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran in their ranks, the hosts will fancy their chances of a win in what should be another entertaining game of cricket in Trinidad.

IND vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan/Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal.

WI XI

Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul/Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie.

Match Details

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 24th July 2022, 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is a good one to bat on with the ball skidding nicely on to the bat. There wasn't much on offer for the pacers early on, something that could change this time around. As the match progresses, the pitch could slow down and bring the spinners into play. A change of pace will be key in the backend of the innings, with 270 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s IND vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope: Shai Hope's poor run of form in white-ball cricket continued in the previous game as well, with the Windies opener falling cheaply in the powerplay phase. However, he is one of their better batters in the ODI format, with his record speaking for itself. With Hope due for a big score, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill had an absolute ball in the previous ODI, picking apart the Windies attack alongside captain Shikhar Dhawan. Gill is a technically sound batter who has all the shots in his armory and can score big runs in this format. Given his recent performance and potential, Gill is a fine pick in your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Axar Patel: Axar Patel didn't have the best of outings in the previous game, proving to be expensive with the ball. He is, however, a good bowler who looks to attack the stumps more often than not. He adds value with the bat and on the field as well and with Jadeja set to miss the game, Axar stands out as the ideal all-rounder option.

Bowler

Akeal Hosein: Akeal Hosein put in a good shift with the ball in the previous game, curbing the runscoring in the middle overs to an extent. He has been West Indies' go-to bowler in recent months, given his ability to bowl tight lines and offer little room to the batters. With Hosein also packing a punch with the bat, he is a must-have in your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Akeal Hosein (WI)

Shai Hope (WI)

Shikhar Dhawan (IND)

Important stats for IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Pooran - 1293 runs in 46 ODI matches, Average: 34.95

Mohammed Siraj - 7 wickets in 5 ODI matches, Average: 33.57

Yuzvendra Chahal - 111 wickets in 64 ODI matches, SR: 30.96

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Shamarh Brooks, Axar Patel, Kyle Mayers, Shardul Thakur, Akeal Hosein, Mohammed Siraj and Alzarri Joseph.

Captain: Shai Hope. Vice-captain: Shreyas Iyer.

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Romario Shepherd, Yuzvendra Chahal, Akeal Hosein, Mohammed Siraj and Alzarri Joseph.

Captain: Akeal Hosein. Vice-captain: Shubman Gill.

