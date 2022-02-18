IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between West Indies (WI) and India (IND) is set to take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

After a clinical display in the first T20I, India will be looking to wrap up the series with another win today. With a power-packed batting unit led by Rohit Sharma at their disposal, India will start as favorites. However, West Indies are a force to be reckoned with in this format and are likely to have Jason Holder back in their line-up. The Windies have a lot of depth and firepower in their side, making for a cracking contest at the Eden Gardens.

IND vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

WI XI

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith/Roston Chase and Sheldon Cottrell.

Match Details

IND vs WI, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 18th February 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is slightly on the slower side. Although the pacers might get some swing early on, a change of pace and the hard lengths are the way to go. The batters will look to make the most of the powerplay restrictions with runscoring being easier against the hard new ball. Spin should play a big part in the middle overs, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Wickets in hand will be crucial given the nature of the surface. Both teams will look to chase, keeping in mind the dew factor with 150-160 being par at this venue.

Today’s IND vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran scored a fifty in the previous game, but was handed a reprieve early in his innings. The southpaw has been in decent form and with him batting in the top order, he should get a chance to get himself in and set himself up for the long haul. Although Rishabh Pant is a decent option too, Pooran should get the nod in your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is one of the best batters in white-ball cricket, but his recent form doesn't bode well for him. He couldn't convert a start in the previous game, although there were signs of intent from his side. With Virat being due for a big one, he should be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder is set to return to the West Indies playing 11 after missing the previous game due to injury. Holder provides some much-needed balance and depth with his all-round ability. Given his recent form in the T20 format, Holder should be a good addition to your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ravi Bishnoi: Ravi Bishnoi had the perfect start to his international career, putting in a man-of-the-match performance in the previous game. He was brilliant in the middle overs, picking up a couple of wickets without giving away too many runs. With Bishnoi capable of outfoxing even the best batters with his variations, he should take a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Sharma (IND)

Kyle Mayers (WI)

Ravi Bishnoi (IND)

Important stats for IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Pooran - 1071 runs in 55 T20I matches, SR: 127.96

Virat Kohli - 3244 runs in 96 T20I matches, Bat Average: 51.49

Harshal Patel - 6 wickets in 3 T20I matches, Bowl Average: 14.67

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Harshal Patel, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein and Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Jason Holder.

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Harshal Patel, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein and Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: Ishan Kishan. Vice-Captain: Rovman Powell.

