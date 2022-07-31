IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

India (IND) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the second T20I at Warner Park in St Kitts on Monday, August 1.

Team India stormed to a big win in the previous T20I, courtesy of a brilliant bowling display. With the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Arshdeep Singh firing on all cylinders, India will eye another win and move a step closer to winning the five-match series. West Indies, on the other hand, are yet to hit their strides. Although India will start as the favorites, the Windies have a lot of firepower to rely on and take the attack to the tourists. All in all, a cracking game beckons with both teams eyeing an all-important win.

IND vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi.

WI XI

Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph and Hayden Walsh/Keemo Paul.

Match Details

IND vs WI, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 1st August, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park is expected to be a touch on the slower side, allowing the bowlers to rule the roost. There should be some early movement with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the ball can grip off the surface and allow the bowlers to use their variations effectively. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with 160-170 being par at the venue.

Today’s IND vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is one of the most explosive batters in the world, with his ability to tee off from ball one being noteworthy. He has shown glimpses of his ability in the last week or so, but is due for a big score. Given his experience and the conditions on offer, Pooran is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma started the T20I series with a fine fifty at the top of the order, taking on the bowling in the powerplay phase. Apart from his recent form, Rohit is an outstanding white-ball batter, known for his knack for scoring big runs. With the Indian captain having a good record against the Windies, he is a decent addition to your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya didn't have the best of outings at the Brian Lara Stadium last week, coming up short with both the bat and ball. However, he remains a valuable asset given his all-round skill and ability to score quick runs in the middle overs. With the Indian all-rounder likely to have a big say in the outcome of the game, he is a must-have in your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Obed McCoy: Obed McCoy proved to be expensive in the previous game, but showed glimpses of his skill-set in the death overs. A skiddy bowler who has effective variations to fall back on, McCoy is known for his death-bowling prowess. With the conditions also playing into this hands, McCoy could be backed to put in a good performance in the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Obed McCoy (WI)

Rishabh Pant (IND)

Arshdeep Singh (IND)

Important stats for IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Pooran - 1320 runs in 61 T20I matches, SR: 130.82

Dinesh Karthik - 41(19) vs West Indies in the previous T20I

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 71 wickets in 69 T20I matches, SR: 20.10

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya, Ravi Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein and Obed McCoy.

Captain: Nicholas Pooran. Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya.

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya, Ravi Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph.

Captain: Jason Holder. Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma.

