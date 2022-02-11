IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between West Indies (WI) and India (IND) is set to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Team India have already sealed a series win following two imperative bowling performances. However, they would ideally look to continue their newfound momentum in the ODI format with another big win today. However, the Windies have a good squad to fall back on, with Kieron Pollard likely to return to the fold. With an eye on the IPL auction as well, there is a lot at stake for the Windies, making for an interesting game at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

IND vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal/Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj and Avesh Khan/Prasidh Krishna

WI XI

Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith

Match Details

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 11th February 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is on the slower side. Runscoring isn't easy with the batters having to bide their time in the middle before going big. Although the pacers shouldn't get much swing early on, there is merit in hitting the hard lengths at this venue. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs given the turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s IND vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope: Shai Hope looked in decent touch in the previous ODI before throwing away a promising start. The Windies opener is one of their better batters in this format and has a game that relies on timing and strike-rotation, which is crucial on a slowish track in Ahmedabad. With Hope due for a big one in this series, he is a good addition to your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli hasn't had the best of times in this series, scoring just 26 runs in two matches. However, he is a decent player of spin and is more than capable of scoring big runs in the top-order. Despite Kohli still searching for an elusive hundred, he can be backed to get the runs today.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder has been one of the better players in this series, with the lanky all-rounder chipping in with both the bat and ball. While Holder has impressed on the batting front, his bowling has some room for improvement. But given his ability to generate extra bounce and movement, Holder should prove to be a handful on a lively Ahmedabad pitch in this game.

Bowler

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj has given a good account of himself in this series, picking up two wickets whilst conceding just 3.76 runs per over. Apart from him impressive swing bowling ability with the new ball, Siraj has done well in the middle overs too, an aspect India has struggled with in recent years. Given the form that he is in and the likelihood of Bishnoi making a debut at the expense of Chahal, Siraj should be a must-have in your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Prasidh Krishna (IND) - 192 points

Alzarri Joseph (WI) - 169 points

Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) - 167 points

Important stats for IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Shai Hope - 3733 runs in 88 ODI matches, Bat Average: 50.45

Virat Kohli - 12311 runs in 258 ODI matches, Bat Average: 58.35

Prasidh Krishna - 15 wickets in 6 ODI matches, Bowl Average: 18.27

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd ODI)

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Akeal Hosein.

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Virat Kohli, Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Odean Smith and Akeal Hosein

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Jason Holder. Vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar