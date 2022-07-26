IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

India (IND) will lock horns with West Indies (WI) in the third ODI at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Wednesday, July 27.

Although the Indians have already sealed a series win with a match to spare, both games went down to the wire. The likes of Shubman Gill and Axar Patel have excelled for the visitors and will be keen to sustain their momentum. However, the Windies have shown what they are capable of doing in this format. Nicholas Pooran and Co. have given a good account of themselves in the series and will fancy a win on Wednesday. All in all, an entertaining game beckons in Trinidad.

IND vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda/Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj/Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

WI XI

Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph and Keemo Paul.

Match Details

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 27th July 2022, 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queen's Park Oval has been a good one to bat on with there being something in it for the bowlers as well. There won't be much swing available for the pacers early on, allowing the batters to go on the attack from ball one. There should be ample turn available in the middle overs, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams would prefer batting first upon winning the toss, with anything above 260 being a competitive total at the venue.

Today’s IND vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope: Shai Hope returned to runscoring form with a splendid hundred in the previous game. He held one end, with his ability to keep the scoreboard ticking being key. Hope has a decent record in ODIs with a batting average of nearly 50. Given his form and ability, he is a good addition to your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill has been brilliant in the series at the top of the order, getting India off to brisk starts in the powerplay phase. He has all the shots in the book, with his ability to play spin well standing out. With Gill looking in fine touch, he is one to watch out for in this match.

All-rounder

Axar Patel: Axar Patel was the star of the show in the previous game, coming up with a fine all-round performance. While he stifled batters for room in the middle overs, it was his batting exploits that won India the match and series. Given his form and the conditions on offer, Axar is sure to be a popular option in most IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy teams.

Bowler

Akeal Hosein: Akeal Hosein has underwhelmed in the series, proving to be a touch expensive with the ball in the middle overs. However, Akeal is a decent white-ball bowler and can also add value with his batting prowess. He would be keen to overturn his form and with the home conditions also playing into his hands, Akeal could be a handy addition to your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Akeal Hosein (WI)

Shai Hope (WI)

Suryakumar Yadav (IND)

Important stats for IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Shubman Gill - 107 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 104.90

Mohammed Siraj - 2 wickets in 2 matches in this series, ER: 5.20

Jayden Seales - 1 wicket in 2 matches in this series, ER: 4.95

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd ODI)

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Shikhar Dhawan, Nicholas Pooran, Shreyas Iyer, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Shardul Thakur, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph.

Captain: Nicholas Pooran. Vice-captain: Shreyas Iyer.

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Shikhar Dhawan, Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav, Brandon King, Axar Patel, Kyle Mayers, Jayden Seales, Yuzvendra Chahal, Akeal Hosein and Avesh Khan.

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan. Vice-captain: Akeal Hosein.

