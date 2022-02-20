IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between West Indies (WI) and India (IND) is set to take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

India have been the better of the two sides in the series, with the scoreline reflecting the same. However, West Indies will be keen to end the tour on a high with a win. With a top-heavy batting unit and a resourceful bowling attack, the Windies are well and truly capable of flipping the script. However, against an Indian team who are high on confidence, the visitors have their hands full. With some of the world's best T20 players taking to the field, an intriguing game beckons at the Eden Gardens.

IND vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur/Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

WI XI

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Sheldon Cottrell.

Match Details

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 20th February 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is expected at the Eden Gardens with some assistance on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get the new ball to move around, keeping the batters on their toes. The spinners should get ample turn off the surface, but the dew factor will go against them, making it difficult to grip the ball. Wickets in hand will be key yet again, with 160 being par at the venue.

Today’s IND vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran has been the standout player in this series with a couple of quick-fire knocks in the top order. The southpaw is a brilliant player of spin, which is expected to play a big part in the middle overs. Given his form and experience of playing in subcontient conditions, Pooran is a must-have in your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav is one of the better players of spin in the world and has already played a few handy knocks in his T20I career. With Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant not available for this game, Suryakumar Yadav is expected to bat higher up the order, making him a good addition to your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder has been in brilliant form over the last few months in this format, holding his own with both the bat and ball. Although he wasn't able to put in a good performance in the previous game, the conditions should help in this fixture, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Bowler

Ravi Bishnoi: Young Ravi Bishnoi has been India's go-to bowler in the middle overs, outfoxing batters with his variations and picking the odd wicket too. With ample turn on offer at the Eden Gardens, Bishnoi will once again be a threat to the Windies batting unit and should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Pooran (WI) - 178 points

Roston Chase (WI) - 159 points

Ravi Bishnoi (IND) - 105 points

Important stats for IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Pooran - 123 runs in 2 matches this series, SR: 146.43

Rohit Sharma - 59 runs in 2 matches this series, SR: 159.46

Harshal Patel - 2 wickets in 2 matches this series, ER: 10.38

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20I)

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Akeal Hosein and Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Roston Chase.

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Akeal Hosein and Yuzvendra Chahal

Captain: Rovman Powell. Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma.

Edited by Samya Majumdar