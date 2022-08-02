IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

India (IND) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the third T20I at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday, August 2.

After a tough loss in the first T20I, West Indies leveled the series with a good bowling performance. Although Obed McCoy starred with a six-fer for the Windies, their batters still have some room for improvement. As for Team India, they will want to return to winning ways, with the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Dinesh Karthik in good form. With both teams eager to gain the advantage in the series, a cracking game beckons in St Kitts.

IND vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadabv, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.

WI XI

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph.

Match Details

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 2nd August, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park is a touch on the slower side with there being ample help on offer for the bowlers. There should be enough movement available for the pacers early on, keeping the batters on their toes. The spinners might not get much turn in the middle overs, but the ball could hold up a bit off the surface. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s IND vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran has blown hot and cold in the last few matches, unable to convert starts into big ones. However, he is likely to play higher up the order, which should help him maximize his potential. An explosive batter, Pooran can tee off from ball one, making him a fine addition to your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma didn't get many runs in the previous game, getting out cheaply to Obed McCoy. Regardless, he is one of the best batters in this format with his knack for scoring big runs being crucial. With Rohit already showing what he is capable of doing in the series, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder was back to his best with the ball in the previous game, picking up two wickets and holding his own in the middle and death overs. Holder is an experienced campaigner who relies on his ability to generate extra bounce and uses his variations to good effect. With Holder adding value with the bat too, he can be backed to come up with another good performance.

Bowler

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh has been the standout bowler for India in the series, churning out figures of 1/26 in his previous game. While he has been decent with the new ball, it is his death-bowling skills that have caught the eye. Given the conditions and Arshdeep's tactical nous, he is a must-have in your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Obed McCoy (WI)

Rohit Sharma (IND)

Arshdeep Singh (IND)

Important stats for IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Pooran - 1320 runs in 61 T20I matches, SR: 130.82

Dinesh Karthik - 41(19) vs West Indies in the previous T20I

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 71 wickets in 69 T20I matches, SR: 20.10

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20I)

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 3rd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy and Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Shimron Hetmyer. Vice-captain: Rishabh Pant.

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 3rd T20I

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Ravindra Jadeja, Alzarri Joseph, Hardik Pandya, Akeal Hosein, Ravichandran Ashwin and Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Kyle Mayers. Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya.

