IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th T20I

The fourth T20I between West Indies (WI) and India (IND) is set to take place at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida on Saturday, August 6.

Team India snatched the series lead yet again with a fine performance in the previous game. The likes of Arshdeep Singh and Suryakumar Yadav were bang on the money with the ball and bat, respectively, and will look to sustain their momentum in the USA leg as well. However, the Windies are a decent unit who have the necessary firepower to excel in this format. Although West Indies have their backs against the wall, they are a force to be reckoned with in the T20 format, paving the way for an entertaining game in Florida.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this IND vs WI match, click here!

IND vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan/Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda/Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

WI XI

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Obed McCoy.

Match Details

IND vs WI, 4th T20I

Date and Time: 6th August 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Pitch Report

Although a relatively good batting track is expected in Lauderhill, there should be some help available for the pacers as well. The powerplay phase will be crucial, with the pacers likely to get some movement with the new ball. There could also be some turn available for the spinners, but the dimensions of the ground go against them. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s IND vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran has not been in the best of form in the series, only showing glimpses of his explosive batting ability. Pooran has been batting higher up the order in the series, a move that should allow him to maximize his potential. Given the nature of the pitch, Pooran could be backed to score some runs in this game.

Batter

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav, despite being moved to the top of the order, has been the standout batter for India, scoring quick runs in the powerplay overs. His range against pace is exemplary, allowing him to maximize the powerplay restrictions. Given the form that he is in at the moment, Suryakumar is a must-have in your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder is one of the best white-ball all-rounders in the world with a lot of experience under his belt. While his batting adds depth to the side, Holder is known for his bowling prowess in the powerplay and death overs. With Holder due for a big performance, he should be a good addition to your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh has been a revelation in the series for India, impressing with the ball in the death overs. The left-armer has been economical, with his tactical nous also standing out. With Arshdeep in fine form and capable of picking up wickets in death overs, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Pooran (WI)

Jason Holder (WI)

Rishabh Pant (IND)

Important stats for IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Pooran - 54 runs in 3 matches in this series, Average: 18.00

Suryakumar Yadav - 111 runs in 3 matches in this series, Average: 37.00

Arshdeep Singh - 4 wickets in 3 matches in this series, Average: 20.75

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (4th T20I)

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 4th T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya, Harshal Patel, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy and Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Hardik Pandya. Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran.

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 4th T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Hardik Pandya, Harshal Patel, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav. Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far