IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 5th T20I

The fifth T20I between West Indies (WI) and India (IND) is set to take place at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida on Sunday, August 7.

Team India have been the better of the two sides in the series, coming up with good all-round performances. Although they are missing key players in Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, India have held their own with both the bat and ball. They would love to end the series on a high, but it's easier said than done. Nicholas Pooran and Co. have shown glimpses of what they are capable of doing in this format, but haven't clicked as a unit. With both teams looking to close out the series with a win, a cracking game beckons in Florida.

IND vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (c), Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Yadav.

WI XI

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Obed McCoy.

Match Details

IND vs WI, 5th T20I

Date and Time: 7th August 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Pitch Report

The pitch at Lauderhill is a great one to bat on, with there being little to no help on offer for the bowlers. There wasn't much movement available for the pacers in the previous game, allowing batters to trust the carry off the surface and play their shots freely. A change of pace will be crucial in the middle and death overs, with the dimensions of the ground also going against the bowlers. Chasing will be the preferred option, with the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the game.

Today’s IND vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran could not convert his fine start in the previous game, scoring a quickfire eight-ball 24. He is the leading runscorer for the West Indies in IND vs WI T20Is with four fifties to his name against India as well. He is an explosive batter who can take on bowlers in the middle overs with aplomb. With the southpaw due for a big one, Pooran could be backed to score some runs in this match.

Batter

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav has been in fine form in this format despite batting in multiple positions in the last couple of series. He is an attack-minded batter capable of playing both pace and spin well. With the conditions also suiting batters early on, Suryakumar is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder had a decent outing with the ball in the previous game, but went wicketless. He is a clever operator with the ball, with his knack for picking up wickets in the middle and death overs being highly valued. With Holder capable of scoring quick runs down the order as well, he is a good addition to your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh has had a breakout series with the ball, with his death-bowling skills being the talk of the town. He has been brilliant since the start of IPL 2022, being tactically sound and accurate whenever called upon to stem the runflow or pick up a wicket. Given the form that he is in at the moment, Arshdeep is a must-have in your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Pooran (WI)

Jason Holder (WI)

Rishabh Pant (IND)

Important stats for IND vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Pooran - 54 runs in 3 matches in this series, Average: 18.00

Suryakumar Yadav - 111 runs in 3 matches in this series, Average: 37.00

Arshdeep Singh - 4 wickets in 3 matches in this series, Average: 20.75

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (5th T20I)

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 5th T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Alzarri Joseph and Obed McCoy.

Captain: Kyle Mayers, Vice-captain: Rishabh Pant.

IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 5th T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Alzarri Joseph and Dominic Drakes.

Captain: Nicholas Pooran. Vice-captain: Rishabh Pant.

