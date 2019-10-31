IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Nov 1st, 2019

The Indian women cricket team embarks on a tour of West Indies with the first ODI set to take place on Friday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Coming into this series on the back of a stunning win over South Africa, India aim to fine-tune their side with youngsters such as Priya Punia and Taniya Bhatia looking to seal their place in the squad. The Indians will be considered the favourites for this series with Smriti Mandhana returning from injury.

In the absence of Hayley Matthews, West Indies will look to punch above their weights with Stafanie Taylor leading a relatively inexperienced side against the likes of Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami. All in all, a competitive game between the two sides should kickstart the series and set the tone for the rest of the month. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND-W vs WI-W.

Squads to choose from

West Indies Women

Stafanie Taylor (C), Britney Cooper, Kyshona Knight, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Anisa Mohammed, Stacy Ann-King, Chedean Nation, Natasha McLean, Shemaine Campbell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Shawnisha Hector, Aaliyah Alleyne

India Women

Mithali Raj (C), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Punam Raut, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, Sushma Verma, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Mansi Joshi

Playing XI Updates

West Indies Women

The playing XI for this game should resemeble the one that featured against Australia. Kyshona Knight and Stafanie Taylor will be key in the middle overs with the West Indies looking to identify their best possible opening combination. Britney Cooper and Stacy Ann-King should be the preferred openers for this game while Natasha McLean and Chinelle Henry also being capable of scoring some runs in the late order.

As for their bowling unit, Afy Fletcher's leg-spin is a valuable asset as she is West Indies' best bet with the ball alongside Anisa Mohammed. With Connell unavailable for this game, Hector is one to watch out for on Friday.

Possible XI: King, Cooper, Knight, Taylor (C), Campbell (WK), McLean, Henry, Fletcher, Hector, Mohammed and Alleyne.

India Women:

Smriti Mandhana should return to the top of the order alongside Jemimah Rodrigues in spite of Priya Punia's good performances against South Africa. The presence of Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur bodes well for the Indians with Deepti Sharma and Taniya Bhatia capable of providing the impetus towards the end of the innings.

India's bowling attack would love the conditions at the venue with Ekta Bisht and Poonam Yadav capable of troubling any side with their wicket-taking ability. Jhulan Goswami leads the attack alongside Shikha Pandey as India looks to begin the tour on a high against the West Indies.

Possible XI: Mandhana, Rodrigues, Punia/Raut, Mithali(C), Kaur, Deepti, Bhatia (WK), Shikha, Ekta, Goswami, Poonam.

Match Details:

India Women vs West Indies Women, 1st ODI

1st November 2019, 7:30 PM IST

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound Antigua

Pitch Report:

As seen in the series between Australia and West Indies, the pitch is a decent one to bat on although the spinners will get help as the game progresses. Cloudy conditions could provide some swing as well with teams preferring to bat first upon winning the toss.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: With Taniya Bhatia slated to bat in the lower order, the focus shifts to Shemaine Campbell, who has been recalled for this series. Her experience makes her a vital asset to the fantasy team while Natasha McLean could also be picked as the second option to accommodate the selection of more established and higher priced players.

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues is a must have in the side with the youngster scoring consistently since her debut. While the likes of Mandhana and Mithali Raj are also valuable assets, Kyshona Knight is another decent option in the West Indian middle order.

Opener, Britney Cooper did show glimpses of what she is capable of against the Aussies but couldn't score big runs. She would ideally love to make amends and could be a possible candidate in the fantasy team.

Allrounders: Harmanpreet Kaur is one of the best middle order players in women's cricket. With her part time spin also bound to come into play, she is a worthwhile option in the fantasy side. Another such candidate is Deepti Sharma, whose all-round ability should earn a good number of points while one of Stacy Ann-King or Stafanie Taylor should suffice as the final pick in the allrounders department.

Bowlers: Ekta Bisht picked seven wickets in three ODIs against South Africa as she won a player of the match as well. She is a dependable option for this game along with the likes of Poonam Yadav and Jhulan Goswami, who have prior experience playing in the West Indies. While Afy Fletcher is a genuine wicket-taking option as well, Chinelle Henry's additional batting ability makes her a viable pick for this crucial encounter.

Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues and Poonam Yadav are the ideal choices for captaincy with both players capable of winning matches single-handedly. While Rodrigues has scored 217 runs in 2019, she is due for a big score. Mithali Raj and Stafanie Taylor are also possible options as well if one were to defer from the duo of Rodrigues and Poonam.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shemaine Campbell, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Britney Cooper, Harmanpreet Kaur, Stafanie Taylor, Deepti Sharma, Natasha McLean, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav and Afy Fletcher. Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues, Vice-Captain: Poonam Yadav

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shemaine Campbell, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kyshona Knight, Harmanpreet Kaur, Stafanie Taylor, Deepti Sharma, Stacy Ann-King, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami and Chinelle Henry. Captain: Poonam Yadav, Vice-Captain: Mithali Raj