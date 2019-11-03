IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Nov 1st, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 03 Nov 2019, 06:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The Indian Women and West Indies Women face off in the second ODI on Sunday with yet another thrilling encounter on the cards. The first game saw West Indies clinch a thriller where Anisa Mohammed pick five wickets against a formidable Indian side.

Although the home side did enter the series as the underdogs, they showed composure to rattle the Indians with both bat and ball. In spite of the loss, India will enter this game as the favourites to level the series with the possibility of Smriti Mandhana also returning to the line-up. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team

Squads to choose from

West Indies Women

Stafanie Taylor (C), Britney Cooper, Kyshona Knight, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Anisa Mohammed, Stacy Ann-King, Chedean Nation, Natasha McLean, Shemaine Campbell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Shawnisha Hector, Aaliyah Alleyne

India Women

Mithali Raj (C), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Punam Raut, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, Sushma Verma, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Mansi Joshi

Playing XI Updates

West Indies Women

The playing XI for this game should remain the same as the one that featured in the first game. With Hayley Matthews set to return for the third ODI, the likes of Stacy Ann-King and Kyshona Knight will look to strengthen their case for a place in the team. Anisa Mohammed was the star of the show in the previous match and will be expected to continue in the same manner. The onus is on Stafanie Taylor once again to ensure the home side scores briskly in the middle overs against the spin threat of India.

Possible XI: King, Grimmong, Knight, Taylor (C), Campbell (WK), McLean, Henry, Gajnabi, Hector, Mohammed and Alleyne.

Advertisement

India Women

Smriti Mandhana didn't feature in the previous match although Punia did her chances no harm with a good knock. Mandhana could return on Sunday with Raut most likely to make way for the southpaw. The experience of Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur bodes well for them although the duo wasn't able to steer the side home in the first ODI. Their bowling unit did well after the West Indian openers put on a fifty run stand. The onus will be on Deepti and Poonam Yadav to deliver the goods once again as they seek to level the series.

Possible XI: Mandhana/Raut, Rodrigues, Punia, Mithali(C), Kaur, Deepti, Bhatia (WK), Shikha, Ekta, Goswami, Poonam.

Match Details

India Women vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI

3rd November 2019, 10:00 PM IST

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound Antigua

Pitch Report

A competitive wicket is expected in Antigua with 210 being par. Overcast conditions should help the pacers although the spinners should have the major say in the outcome of the game on Sunday. Teams should prefer batting first and making use of the conditions upfront in this crucial encounter.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: While Taniya Bhatia's lowly batting position could be a major put-off, the West Indian duo of Shemaine Campbell and Natasha McLean bat higher up the order. Both of them are capable of scoring big knocks with McLean already in good form. One or both of them would suffice with the balance of the side kept in mind.

Batters: Although she did get off to a start on Friday, Jemimah Rodrigues wasn't able to capitalize on it. Nevertheless, she would love to make amends in the second ODI as she is a must-have in the side along with Kyshona Knight. Depending on her availability, Smriti Mandhana is also a decent option with Mithali Raj being a viable alternative to the star opener.

Allrounders: Harmanpreet Kaur is one of the best middle-order players in women's cricket. With her part-time spin also bound to come into play, she is a worthwhile option in the fantasy side. Along with her, the likes of Deepti Sharma and Stafanie Taylor should also be picked given their recent form. Both of them did pick a few wickets in the previous game and should continue their fine form in this one as well.

Bowlers: Anisa Mohammed's five-fer holds her in good stead. She is a great option to have in the side along with the Indian spin twins, Ekta Bisht and Poonam Yadav. Although Jhulan Goswami did concede a few runs early on, she did bounce back well with a wicket. In case of an extra WI bowler, Chinelle Henry would fit the bill with her added batting ability also bringing in extra fantasy points.

Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues is due for a big score at the top of the order. She should be backed to do so with her being one of the frontrunners for the mantle of captaincy. Stafanie Taylor is also a viable candidate after the star allrounder turned up a sensational performance to lead her side to a thrilling one-run win. The duo of Poonam Yadav and Mithali Raj are decent options as well for the multiplier options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shemaine Campbell, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Kyshona Knight, Harmanpreet Kaur, Stafanie Taylor, Deepti Sharma, Natasha McLean, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav and Anisa Mohammed. Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues, Vice-Captain: Poonam Yadav

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shemaine Campbell, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kyshona Knight, Harmanpreet Kaur, Stafanie Taylor, Deepti Sharma, Stacy Ann-King, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami and Chinelle Henry. Captain: Poonam Yadav, Vice-Captain: Stafanie Taylor