IND W vs WI W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Nov 6th, 2019

The final ODI between India Women and West Indies Women is set to take place on Wednesday with the series there for the taking. Although West Indies were able to pull off a thrilling win in the first game, India bounced back in style to level the series on Sunday. Both sides will be boosted by the return of Hayley Matthews and Smriti Mandhana, who will add more spice to the already competitive series. This being the third game at the same venue, both teams should have gotten a hang of the conditions.

With a series win and bragging rights in the balance, both teams would love to get the win and take the momentum into the T20I series as well. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND-W vs WI-W.

IND W vs WI W Squads

West Indies

Stafanie Taylor (C), Britney Cooper, Kyshona Knight, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Anisa Mohammed, Stacy Ann-King, Chedean Nation, Natasha McLean, Shemaine Campbell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Shawnisha Hector, Aaliyah Alleyne, Hayley Matthews

India Women

Mithali Raj (C), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Punam Raut, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, Sushma Verma, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Mansi Joshi

IND W vs WI W Playing XI Updates

West Indies Women

Hayley Matthews should return to the top of the order as she is slated to bat alongside Stacy Ann-King. The experience of Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbell follows while Chedean Nation has also done well in the series so far. Afy Fletcher came into the side in the previous game and had a decent outing in the middle overs. Along with Anisa Mohammed and Aaliyah Alleyne, she will be the key against India's formidable batting unit in Antigua

Possible XI: Matthews, King, Campbell(WK) Taylor (C), Nation, Grimmond, Henry, Fletcher, Gajnabi, Alleyne and Mohammed

India Women

If passed fit for this game, Smriti Mandhana should return to the top of the order. Although Jemimah Rodrigues isn't in the best of forms, she should keep her place with Priya Punia most likely to make way for Mandhana. The rest of the squad should ideally remain the same with the bowling unit firing collectively. Their spinners, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gaekwad and Poonam Yadav were brilliant in the middle overs and will be expected to come up with the goods on Wednesday as well. All eyes will be upon the experienced duo of Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, who have managed to get starts in the series so far.

Possible XI: Mandhana/Punia, Rodrigues, Raut, Raj(C), Kaur, Deepti, Bhatia(WK), Gaekwad, Poonam, Shikha and Goswami

IND W vs WI W Match Details

West Indies Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI

6th November 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

IND W vs WI W Pitch Report

Another low scoring encounter with a lot of spin is on offer for both teams on Wednesday. While there is some swing on offer for the new ball bowlers, the batters will have to bide their time before going big in the latter overs.

IND W vs WI W Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: With Taniya Bhatia batting too deep down the Indian batting unit and Natasha McLean retiring hurt in the previous game, Shemaine Campbell is the ideal choice. With her experience and ability to rotate strike, Campbell will be a useful addition for this game.

Batsmen: Mithali Raj has scored 60 runs in two games without going to make a big one. She is due a match-winning performance as she is one of the first names on the fantasy team sheet. Along with the Indian captain, Punam Raut and Chedean Nation also fit the bill in the batting department. In spite of her poor form, Jemimah Rodrigues could be picked provided the balance of the side isn't disturbed

All-rounders: As many as four all-rounders make the cut for this game. While Stafanie Taylor has been the best player in the series with 114 runs and 2 wickets, the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma would also make for a good selection. Provided she makes the playing XI for West Indies, Hayley Matthews is also one to watch out for on Wednesday.

Bowlers: Poonam Yadav has impressed with three wickets at an average of 20.67 in the series. While she is a must-have in the side, Anisa Mohammed would also be a great option with the West Indian already picking a fifer in the series. Her team-mate, Afy Fletcher impressed on Sunday and would be worthwhile pick as well. If one were to prefer an extra Indian bowler, Jhulan Goswami should do the trick.

Captain: Both captains, Mithali Raj and Stafanie Taylor are in decent form and have a lot of experience under their belts. They are great candidates for the multiplier options while spin bowling all-rounder, Deepti Sharma is also a viable punt for the mantle of captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shemaine Campbell, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj, Chedean Nation, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, Poonam Yadav, Anisa Mohammed and Afy Fletcher. Captain: Mithali Raj, Vice-Captain: Stafanie Taylor

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shemaine Campbell, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Aaliyah Alleyne, Harmanpreet Kaur, Stafanie Taylor, Deepti Sharma, Hayley Matthews, Afy Fletcher, Poonam Yadav and Jhulan Goswami. Captain: Stafanie Taylor, Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma