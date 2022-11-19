India B Women vs India D Women - Dream11 Prediction

India B Women will take on India D Women in match number two of the Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy 2022-23 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on Sunday.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IN-B-W vs IN-D-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

It is the start of the four-team tournament. Both teams have some quality names in their ranks. India B Women will be led by Deepti Sharma and have the likes of Shafali Verma, Devika Vaidya, Arundhati Reddy, and Simran Dil Bahadur.

On the other hand, Sneh Rana will lead India D Women and they have star players like Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

IN-B-W vs IN-D-W, Match Details

The second match of the Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy 2022-23 between India B Women and India D Women will be played on November 20, 2022, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST.

Match: IN-B-W vs IN-D-W

Date and Time: November 20, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is likely to be a good one to bat on. There could be some turn for the spinners, but the new ball might also do a bit at the start of the innings.

IN-B-W vs IN-D-W Probable Playing 11 today

India B Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

India B Women Probable Playing XI: Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Humeira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma (c), Yuvashree, Arundhati Reddy, Simran Dil Bahadur, Suman L Meena, Monica Patel

India D Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

India D Women Probable Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia, Jasia Akhter, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sushma Verma (wk), D Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Kanika Ahuja, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S.B. Pokharkar/Priyanka Priyadarshini

Today’s IN-B-W vs IN-D-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sushma Verma

Sushma Verma has been batting really well throughout this 2022-23 season. The wicket-keeper batter has scored 423 runs in 12 T20 innings so far.

Top Batter Pick

Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues is one of the star Indian batters and she has the ability to get the big runs. She will be looking to get into rhythm before the series against Australia next month.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shikha Pandey

Shikha Pandey has been absolutely brilliant this season. The seam-bowling all-rounder has played 12 T20 games in the 2022-23 season and has taken 18 wickets. She has also got 199 runs with the bat also.

Top Bowler Pick

Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket and for India in white-ball cricket. The left-arm spinner usually bowls economical spells and has the knack of picking up big wickets.

IN-B-W vs IN-D-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma had a wonderful run in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2022-23. The off-spinning all-rounder scored 124 runs in six innings and took nine wickets with the ball.

Sneh Rana

Sneh Rana is an impact player. The IN-D-W’s skipper has been in good form and she took seven scalps from five games in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy for Railways Women earlier this season. She can be quite handy with the bat as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IN-B-W vs IN-D-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Deepti Sharma (IN-B-W)

Sneh Rana (IN-D-W)

Jemimah Rodrigues (IN-D-W)

Shikha Pandey (IN-D-W)

Shafali Verma (IN-B-W)

IN-B-W vs IN-D-W match expert tips

Both teams have some big names from the Indian Women’s cricket circuit. All eyes will be on the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad. They will be the key picks.

IN-B-W vs IN-D-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for India B Women vs India D Women - Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Taniya Bhatia

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, D Hemalatha, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Simran Dil Bahadur

IN-B-W vs IN-D-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for India B Women vs India D Women - Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Sushma Verma

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia

All-rounders: Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy, Monica Patel

