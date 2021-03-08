India Legends vs England Legends Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Road Safety World T20 Series Match - March 9th, 2021

Match 9 of the Road Safety World T20 Series will see India Legends squaring off against England Legends in Raipur.

India Legends have been the most consistent team in the Road Safety World T20 Series, winning all three games they've played so far. In their last Road Safety World T20 Series outing, they bowled out Bangladesh Legends for a paltry 109.

In response, Virender Sehwag (80* off 35) and Sachin Tendulkar (33* off 26) turned back the years to steer India Legends to an emphatic10-wicket victory. with almost ten overs to spare.

Meanwhile, England Legends have also started their Road Safety World T20 Series campaign with a bang. In their tournament opener, they conceded 113 runs to Bangladesh Legends before romping to their target with seven wickets and 36 balls to spare.

Both sides will look to continue their winning run as an enticing Road Safety World T20 Series game possibly beckons.

Road Safety World T20 Series: Squads to choose from

India Legends

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, S Badrinath.

England Legends

Kevin Pietersen (c), Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Chris Tremlett, Kabir Ali, Gavin Hamilton, Chris Schofield, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tredwell, James Tindall, Darren Maddy.

Predicted Playing XIs

India Legends

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Vinay Kumar.

England Legends

Kevin Pietersen (c), Jonathan Trott, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard (wk), Usman Afzaal, Gavin Hamilton, Darren Maddy, James Tredwell, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar, Chris Tremlett.

Match Details

Match: India Legends vs England Legends, Match 9.

Date & Time: 9th March 2021; 7:00 PM.

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Pitch Report

The side batting side has struggled to put up challenging totals in this Road Safety World T20 Series tournament. Nevertheless, there has been a fair contest between bat and ball, but chasing teams have always had the last laugh. Thus the captain winning the toss in this game should have no qualms to put the opposition in.

India Legends vs England Legends Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

India Legends vs England Legends Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Mustard, Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan, Kevin Pietersen, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Ryan Sidebottom, Chris Schofield.

Captain: Virender Sehwag. Vice-Captain: Yuvraj Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naman Ojha, Darren Maddy, Yusuf Pathan, Kevin Pietersen, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, James Tredwell, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Chris Tremlett, Monty Panesar.

Captain: Kevin Pietersen. Vice-Captain: Vinay Kumar.