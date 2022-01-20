INM vs ASL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Legends League Cricket T20, Match 1

The opening match of the Legends League Cricket T20 2022 will see the India Magicians (INM) take on the Asia Lions (ASL) at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman on Thursday.

The India Magicians and the Asia Lions will kickstart the much-awaited Legends League Cricket T20 in Oman. The India Legends side are filled with exciting yesteryear talents such as Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh. However, they are set for a stern test in the form of Asia Lions, who boast some active players in Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez in addition to the experienced Tillakaratne Dilshan. With both teams eyeing a big win today, a cracking contest beckons at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium.

INM vs ASL Probable Playing 11 Today

INM XI

Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Subramanian Badrinath, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Harbhajan Singh and Munaf Patel

ASL XI

Kamran Akmal (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Hafeez, Ashgar Afghan, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas and Umar Gul

Match Details

INM vs ASL, Legends Cricket T20 2022

Date and Time: 20th January 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium with ample help expected for the pacers. The ball should swing around in the early stages, keeping the batters on their toes. The spinners should come into play in the middle overs, with some turn available off the surface. Wickets in hand will be key and both teams will likely prefer chasing under the lights at the venue.

Today’s INM vs ASL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kamran Akmal: Kamran Akmal is an explosive batter who will look to play his shots from ball one. He has been playing some cricket lately and is set to feature in the PSL too this season.

Batter

Virender Sehwag: Virender Sehwag was one of India's top performers in the Road Safety World Series 2021-22 with 214 runs in seven matches. Much like Kamran Akmal, Sehwag also prides himself at going hard from ball one. With his ability to score quick runs at the top of the order, Sehwag should find a place in most INM vs ASL Dream11 fantasy teams.

All-rounder

Tillakaratne Dilshan: Tillakaratne Dilshan was the player of the tournament in the Road Safety World Series 2020-21 as he came up trumps with both the bat and ball. Dilshan is likely to play a big role in both departments yet again and is surely a must-have in your INM vs ASL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Harbhajan Singh: Harbhajan Singh is one of the best bowlers in the competition as far as recent game-time is concerned. The off-spinner is a clever operator across all phases of an innings and has the knack for picking up important wickets at the time of need, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in INM vs ASL Dream11 prediction team

Yuvraj Singh (INM)

Harbhajan Singh (IRM)

Mohammad Hafeez (ASL)

Important stats for INM vs ASL Dream11 prediction team

Tillakaratne Dilshan - 271 runs and 12 wickets in 8 Road Safety World Series 2021 matches

Virender Sehwag - 214 runs in 7 Road Safety World Series 2021 matches, SR: 153.96

Yusuf Pathan - 139 runs and 9 wickets in 5 Road Safety World Series 2021 matches

INM vs ASL Dream11 Prediction Today (Legends League Cricket T20 2022)

INM vs ASL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamran Akmal, Virender Sehwag, Upul Tharanga, Asghar Afghan, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Hafeez, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Manpreet Gony, Harbhajan Singh and Umar Gul

Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan. Vice-captain: Yusuf Pathan.

INM vs ASL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamran Akmal, Virender Sehwag, Upul Tharanga, Asghar Afghan, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Hafeez, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Manpreet Gony, Harbhajan Singh and Muttiah Muralitharan

Captain: Upul Tharanga. Vice-captain: Yuvraj Singh.

Edited by Samya Majumdar