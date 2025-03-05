INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for International Master League 2025, Match 9

The 9th match of the International Master League 2025 will see India Masters (INM) squaring off against Australia Masters (AUM) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Wednesday, March 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Australia Masters have lost their both matches so far. They lost their last match to Sri Lanka Masters by 3 wickets. India Masters, on the other hand, have secured victories in all their three games. They won their last match of the tournament against South Africa Masters by 8 wickets.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

INM vs AUM Match Details

The 9th match of the International Master League 2025 will be played on March 5 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

INM vs AUM, 9th Match

Date and Time: 5th March 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings.

The last match played at this venue was between South Africa Masters and England Masters, where a total of 316 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

INM vs AUM Form Guide

INM - W W W

AUM - L L

INM vs AUM Probable Playing XI

INM Playing XI

No injury updates

Sachin Tendulkar (c), Ambati Rayudu (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rahul Sharma

AUM Playing XI

No injury updates

Shane Watson (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Daniel Christian, Nathan Reardon, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Peter Nevill, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Laughlin

INM vs AUM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Dunk

B Dunk is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent matches. He smashed 56 runs in just 29 balls in the last match. A Rayudu is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Watson

S Marsh and S Watson are the two best batters for today's Dream11 team. S Watson is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent matches. He has smashed 123 runs in the last two matches. G Singh Mann is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Y Singh

D Christian and Y Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Y Singh will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 58 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last three matches. P Negi is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

D Kulkarni

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Sharma and D Kulkarni. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. D Kulkarni has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 5 wickets in the last three matches. B Laughlin is another good bowler for today's match.

INM vs AUM match captain and vice-captain choices

S Watson

S Watson is the most crucial pick from the Australia Masters as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order in today's match and might bowl a few overs. He has smashed 123 runs in the last two matches.

D Christian

D Christian is one of the most crucial picks from the Australia Masters squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 66 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for INM vs AUM, 9th Match

S Marsh

S Watson

D Christian

Y Singh

P Negi

India Masters vs Australia Masters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India Masters vs Australia Masters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Rayudu, B Dunk

Batters: S Marsh, S Tendulkar, S Watson, G Singh Mann

All-rounders: Y Singh, P Negi, D Christian, S Binny

Bowlers: D Kulkarni

India Masters vs Australia Masters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Dunk

Batters: S Marsh, S Tendulkar, S Watson, G Singh Mann

All-rounders: Y Singh, P Negi, D Christian, I Pathan

Bowlers: B Laughlin, R Sharma

