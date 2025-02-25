INM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for International Master League 2025, Match 3

The 3rd match of the International Master League 2025 will see India Masters (INM) squaring off against England Masters (ENM) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Tuesday, February 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the INM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

India Masters won their first match of the tournament against Sri Lanka Masters by 4 runs. India Masters smashed 222 runs at a loss of 4 wickets and were able to restrict Sri Lanka Masters for only 218 runs. England Masters, on the other hand, have a pretty strong batting unit who can help them score a lot of runs.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

INM vs ENM Match Details

The 3rd match of the International Master League 2025 will be played on February 25 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

INM vs ENM, 3rd Match

Date and Time: 25th February 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings. The last match played at this venue was between Australia Masters and West Indies Masters, where a total of 436 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

INM vs ENM Form Guide

INM - W

ENM - Will be playing their first match

INM vs ENM Probable Playing XI

INM Playing XI

No injury updates

Ambati Rayudu (wk), Naman Ojha, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yusuf Pathan, Sachin Tendulkar, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Rahul Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar

ENM Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Mustard (wk), Tim Ambrose, Eoin Morgan, Darren Maddy, Ian Bell, Kevin Pietersen, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Tremlett, Steven Finn, Tim Bresnan, Boyd Rankin, Joe Denly

INM vs ENM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Rayudu

A Rayudu is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent matches. P Mustard is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Y Pathan

Y Pathan and S Tendulkar are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Y Pathan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent matches. He smashed 56 runs in just 22 balls in the last match. K Pietersen is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

S Binny

S Binny and I Pathan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Binny will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He smashed 68 runs and bowled 1 over in the last match. Y Singh is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Kulkarni

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Kulkarni and V Kumar. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. D Kulkarni has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He took 2 wickets in the last match. S Finn is another good bowler for today's match.

INM vs ENM match captain and vice-captain choices

S Binny

S Binny is the most crucial pick from the India Masters as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order in today's match and bowl a good number of overs. He smashed 68 runs and bowled 1 over in the last match.

Y Pathan

Y Pathan is one of the most crucial picks from the India Masters squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and might bowl some overs. He smashed 56 runs in just 22 balls in the last match

5 Must-Picks for INM vs ENM, 3rd Match

S Tendulkar

S Binny

Y Pathan

I Pathan

Y Singh

India Masters vs England Masters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India Masters vs England Masters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Rayudu

Batters: S Tendulkar, E Morgan, K Pietersen, Y Pathan

All-rounders: Y Singh, I Pathan, S Binny, T Bresnan

Bowlers: D Kulkarni, V Kumar

India Masters vs England Masters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Rayudu

Batters: S Tendulkar, E Morgan, K Pietersen, Y Pathan

All-rounders: Y Singh, I Pathan, S Binny, D Mascarenhas

Bowlers: D Kulkarni, S Finn

