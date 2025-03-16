INM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for International Master League 2025, Final

The final of the International Master League 2025 will see India Masters (INM) squaring off against West Indies Masters (WIM) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday, March 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the INM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

West Indies Masters have won four of their last six matches. They won the second semifinal match against Sri Lanka Masters by six runs. India Masters, on the other hand, have won five of their last six matches. They won their semifinal match against Australia Masters by 94 runs.

These two teams have played one head-to-head match which was won by India Masters by seven runs.

INM vs WIM Match Details

The final of the International Master League 2025 will be played on March 16 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

INM vs WIM, Final Match

Date and Time: 16 March 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. The last match played at this venue was between Sri Lanka Masters and West Indies Masters, where a total of 352 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

INM vs WIM Form Guide

INM - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

WIM - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

INM vs WIM Probable Playing XI

INM Playing XI

No injury updates

Sachin Tendulkar (c), Ambati Rayudu (w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Vinay Kumar.

WIM Playing XI

No injury updates

Dwayne Smith, William Perkins, Lendl Simmons, Brian Lara (c), Ashley Nurse, Chadwick Walton, Denesh Ramdin (w), Tino Best, Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn, and Ravi Rampaul.

INM vs WIM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Rayudu

A Rayudu is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He will open the innings for India Masters with Sachin Tendulkar. He has smashed 114 runs in the last five matches. W Perkins is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

L Simmons

S Tendulkar and L Simmons are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Simmons is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He is expected to bowl a few overs too. He has smashed 294 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last five matches. G Singh Mann is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

D Smith

Y Singh and D Smith are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Smith will open the innings for West Indies Masters and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 219 runs and taken four wickets in the last six matches. P Negi is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

R Rampaul

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Rampaul and S Nadeem. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. R Rampaul has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken nine wickets in the last four matches. T Best is another good bowler for today's match.

INM vs WIM match captain and vice-captain choices

D Smith

D Smith is one of the most crucial picks from the West Indies Masters as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings for West Indies Masters and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 219 runs and picked up four wickets in the last six matches.

L Simmons

L Simmons is another crucial pick from the West Indies Masters squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and bowl a few overs. He has smashed 294 runs and scalped two wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for INM vs WIM, Final Match

D Smith

S Tendulkar

L Simmons

P Negi

Y Singh

India Masters vs West Indies Masters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India Masters vs West Indies Masters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: C Walton, A Rayudu

Batters: L Simmons, S Tendulkar

All-rounders: Y Singh, P Negi, D Smith, A Nurse, I Pathan, S Binny

Bowlers: R Rampaul

India Masters vs West Indies Masters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: W Perkins

Batters: L Simmons, S Tendulkar

All-rounders: Y Singh, P Negi, D Smith, A Nurse, S Binny

Bowlers: R Rampaul, S Nadeem, T Best

