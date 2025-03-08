INM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for International Master League 2025, Match 12

The 12th match of the International Master League 2025 will see India Masters (INM) play West Indies Masters (WIM) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday, March 8. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the INM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

West Indies Masters have won two of their last three matches. They lost their last match to Sri Lanka Masters by 21 runs. India Masters, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Australia Masters by 95 runs.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

INM vs WIM Match Details

The 12th match of the International Master League 2025 will be played on March 8 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

INM vs WIM, 12th Match

Date and Time: 8 March 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both innings.

INM vs WIM Form Guide

INM - L W W W

WIM - L W W

INM vs WIM Probable Playing XI

INM Playing XI

No injury updates

Sachin Tendulkar (c), Ambati Rayudu (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Abhimanyu Mithun, and Rahul Sharma.

WIM Playing XI

No injury updates

Brian Lara ©, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Ashley Nurse, Narsingh Deonarine, Chadwick Walton, Denesh Ramdin, Fidel Edwards, Sullieman Benn, Jerome Taylor, and Ravi Rampaul.

INM vs WIM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Walton

C Walton is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and has smashed 23 runs in just 11 balls in the first match against Australia Masters. N Ojha is another good wicketkeeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

L Simmons

S Tendulkar and L Simmons are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Simmons played exceptionally well in the recent matches, smashing 131 runs in the last two matches. G Singh Mann is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

D Smith

A Nurse and D Smith are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. D Smith will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 135 runs and taken two wickets in the last three matches. P Negi is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

J Taylor

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Sharma and J Taylor. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Taylor has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has picked up five wickets in the last three matches. T Best is another good bowler for today's match.

INM vs WIM match captain and vice-captain choices

D Smith

D Smith is the most crucial pick from the West Indies Masters as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order in today's match and will bowl a few overs.

L Simmons

L Simmons is one of the most crucial picks from the West Indies Masters squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 131 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for INM vs WIM, 12th Match

A Nurse

D Smith

S Tendulkar

L Simmons

P Negi

India Masters vs West Indies Masters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India Masters vs West Indies Masters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: C Walton

Batters: L Simmons, S Tendulkar, G Singh Mann, Y Pathan

All-rounders: Y Singh, P Negi, D Smith, A Nurse, I Pathan

Bowlers: J Taylor

India Masters vs West Indies Masters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Ojha

Batters: L Simmons, S Tendulkar

All-rounders: Y Singh, P Negi, D Smith, A Nurse, I Pathan, S Binny

Bowlers: R Sharma, T Best

