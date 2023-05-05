Ireland Wolves (IR-AL) and Bangladesh (BAN) will lock horns in a practice match on Friday, May 5. The Chelmsford Cricket Club in Chelmsford will host the contest.

Before the ODI series gets underway, the Tigers will take part in a warm-up match. Litton Das and Mustafizur Rahman have already reached the United Kingdom for the series. After some pretty mediocre outings in the IPL, they will be looking to put in some strong performances.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IR-A vs BAN game:

#3 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) – 9 credits

Shakib Al Hasan is one of the greatest all-rounders to have graced the game in the 50-overs format. He should be a must for your Dream11 teams for the IR-A vs BAN match.

The 36-year-old recently became the fastest cricketer to the milestone of 7,000 ODI runs and 300 wickets. Shakib has scored nine hundreds and picked up four five-wicket hauls in ODIs.

#2 Litton Das (BAN) – 8 credits

Litton Das may not have the greatest of outings in the IPL but the fact that he has been amongst the most consistent batters for Bangladesh cannot be denied. Fantasy users should definitely pick him for the IR-A vs BAN match.

The 28-year-old has scored 2,065 runs from 66 ODIs with five hundreds and nine half-centuries to show for his efforts.

#1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN) – 8 credits

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has established himself as one of the top all-rounders in world cricket over the last two years or so. He has played 71 ODIs thus far in his career, racking up 775 runs and 84 wickets. Last year, he became the second batter to score a hundred while batting at No.8 in ODIs.

