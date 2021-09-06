IR-A vs ZIMS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODD

The first ODD between Ireland Wolves (IR-A) and Zimbabwe Select XI (ZIMS) is set to take place at the Northern Ireland Cricket Club in Belfast on Monday.

In the build-up to the Ireland-Zimbabwe ODI series, Wolves and Zimbabwe Select XI will take centerstage with a couple of key individuals in Will Porterfield and Brendan Taylor likely to feature in the game. With some valuable gametime on offer, a cracking game of cricket beckons at the Northern Ireland Cricket Club.

IR-A vs ZIMS Probable Playing 11 Today

IR-A

Jeremy Lawlor, Stephen Doheny, Will Porterfield, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Graham Kennedy, Neil Rock, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Josh Manley, Aaron Cawley and Matt Ford

ZIMS

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tarisai Musakanda, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani, Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara and Richard Ngarava

Match Details

IR-A vs ZIMS, 1st ODD

Date and Time: 6th September, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Northern Ireland Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons with the pacers expected to play a major role in the game. Extra bounce and movement off the surface is expected for the pacers, keeping the batters on their toes in the early phases. As the match progresses, the spinners might get some purchase off the surface, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s IR-A vs ZIMS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Brendan Taylor: Star batsman Brendan Taylor didn't take part in the T20I series, but he is expected to feature in the ODIs. Given his experience and ability to score quick runs in the top order, Taylor is a must-have in your IR-A vs ZIMS Dream11 Fantasy team

Batter

Will Porterfield: Veteran Will Porterfield is one of Ireland's best batsmen historically. Known for his ability to keep the scoreboard ticking and also capable of shifting gears at will, Porterfield will be key to Ireland Wolves' fortunes in this game with the bat.

All-rounder

Sikandar Raza: Like Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza also didn't take part in the T20s due to quarantine restrictions. However, Raza is now expected to feature for the Zimbabweans in the ODIs for which this game will serve as prep. With his skill-set likely to be pivotal on this pitch, Raza is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Barry McCarthy: Barry McCarthy gave a good account of himself in the T20s with his knack of picking wickets with the new ball and in middle overs being highly valued. Handy with the bat as well, McCarthy should be a handy option to have in your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IR-A vs ZIMS Dream11 prediction team

Brendan Taylor (ZIMS)

Lorcan Tucker (IR-A)

Donald Tiripano (ZIMS)

Important stats for IR-A vs ZIMS Dream11 prediction team

Brendan Taylor – 6628 runs in 202 ODI matches, Bat Average: 35.63

Will Porterfield – 4159 runs in 141 ODI matches, Bat Average: 30.58

Blessing Muzarabani - 28 wickets in 24 ODI matches, SR: 39.68

IR-A vs ZIMS Dream11 Prediction Today

IR-A vs ZIMS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brendan Taylor, Lorcan Tucker, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Graham Hume, Donald Tiripano, Barry McCarthy, Aaron Crawley, William Porterfield, Craig Ervine and Jeremy Lawlor

Captain: Brendan Taylor. Vice-captain: Lorcan Tucker

IR-A vs ZIMS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brendan Taylor, Lorcan Tucker, Will Porterfield, Craig Ervine, Jeremy Lawlor, Barry McCarthy, Blessing Muzarabani, Aaron Cawley, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza and Graham Kennedy

Captain: Brendan Taylor. Vice-captain: Jeremy Lawlor

