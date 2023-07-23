IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st ODI match – July 23, 2023

Ireland Women and Australia Women are slated to play their first game of a three-match ODI series on July 23 at Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin. The game is slated to begin at 3:15 PM IST.

Ireland and Australia Women have locked horns in 15 ODI games so far, all of which have been convincingly won by Australia. Ireland are yet to break their losing streak against Australia and will be desperate to do so today.

Meanwhile, Australia Women will be aiming to bounce back after losing both the ODI and T20I series to arch-rivals England in the recently-concluded Women’s Ashes series.

With so much at stake, here are three players you can choose as captain or vice-captain in the IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 match:

#3 Laura Delany (IR-W) - 8 credits

Laura Delany is a crafty all-rounder who has propelled women’s cricket in Ireland to new heights. Delany hails from a family of cricketers and has worked extensively on her game over the past few years. She averages 21.83 in her WODI career and has scored one century and three half-centuries so far.

Delany has proven to be quite an asset with the ball as well, with 22 wickets to her name, including a career-best of 3/22. For these reasons, Delany is a solid pick as captain or vice-captain for the IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 match.

#2 Beth Mooney (AU-W) - 9 credits

Beth Mooney has grown into a more consistent batter for Australia in recent times and is exceptional with her glovework behind the stumps. In her WODI career, she has taken 27 catches and effected one stumping dismissal.

Furthermore, her average in one-day cricket stands at a highly impressive 53.1, with three centuries and 14 half-centuries to her name.

The highly versatile Mooney is in top form at the moment and should therefore certainly feature in your IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 team as captain or vice-captain.

#1 Ellyse Perry (AU-W) - 9 credits

Ellyse Perry has a phenomenal batting record, not just in limited-overs cricket but also in the longer format of the game. She has a staggering ODI average of over 50, scoring over 3,500 WODI runs at a commendable strike rate of 76.35. Perry has smashed two centuries and 31 half-centuries in this format.

The Australian batting stalwart has been in terrific form of late and is our top pick as captain or vice-captain for the IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 match.

