IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd ODI match – July 25, 2023

The second game of the three-match ODI series between Ireland Women and Australia Women will be played on July 25 at Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin. The game will officially start at 3:15 pm IST.

The first game ended in disappointment as it was called off without a single ball being bowled. However, we hope that this time around the rain gods will show some mercy on us.

Australia Women enjoy a strong record over Ireland Women in ODI cricket. The two have clashed on 15 occasions in ODI cricket so far, all of which have been convincingly won by Australia Women.

Ireland Women are yet to break their losing streak against Australia. But with home advantage on their side, they would be looking to give the Aussies stiff competition.

Meanwhile, Australia Women will be aiming to bounce back after losing both the ODI and T20I series to arch-rivals England in the recently concluded Women’s Ashes series.

As we wait for the second ODI match to unfold, let us examine the top three players you can choose as a captain or a vice-captain for your IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 match.

#3 Orla Prendergast (IR-W) - 7.5 credits

England A Women v Ireland Women

Orla Prendergast is a rising talent for Ireland women’s cricket who has a bright future ahead of her. She has averaged 25.44 with the bat in ODI cricket so far and has a formidable strike rate of just under 80. Besides, she has picked up four wickets at an average of 33.25, which includes her best bowling figures of 2/4.

The 21-year-old has proven to be quite an asset in the shortest format of the game. However, with more games under her belt, she can take her skills in 50-overs cricket to a whole new level. Orla can be the X-factor that you may be looking for. She should feature in your IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Ashleigh Gardner (AU-W) - 9 credits

England v Australia - Women's Ashes: 1st We Got Game ODI

Ashleigh Gardner has represented Australia in all three formats. She caught the attention of fans and experts with her performance in the recently concluded Ashes tour. Gardner is a fine all-rounder who has averaged 25.19 and has a killer strike rate of 116.56 with four half-centuries to her name.

In addition, she has picked up 67 wickets at an average of 23, which includes her career-best figures of 3/25.

Gardner can swing the game in her team’s favor with her exceptional all-round abilities. She should most certainly feature in your IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Ellyse Perry (AU-W) - 9 credits

England v Australia - Women's Ashes: 1st We Got Game ODI

Ellyse Perry’s records speak volumes about her extraordinary batting talent. She has scored over 3500 runs in ODI cricket, averaging well past 50 at a commendable strike rate of 76.35. In addition, Perry has smashed two centuries and 31 half-centuries in this format.

The Australian batting stalwart is in fiery form of late. She should be your top pick as a captain or vice-captain in your IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 match.